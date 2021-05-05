Learn to create WhatsApp emojis with your face! | Pixabay

If you want to create emojis WhatsApp with your face and share it with all your friends we will teach you an incredible trick that will surely fascinate you, so keep reading, it is something even fun to do.

If you want to have a little fun inside the app of messaging, this is the indicated trick that you should definitely try and as soon as possible.

Through the application you can not only share text, but also photos, videos, GIFs and until now the famous animated stickers.

It may interest you: WhatsApp Web trick to enable “dark mode”

However, there are tricks that many have not discovered yet and although this may vary on each phone, today we will explain how you can create WhatsApp emojis or emoticons with your face in a simple way without having to install programs.

Best of all, depending on the keyboard and from the cell phone you have, you can access them and they will even look so much like you that your friends will tell you how you did to get them.

It is worth mentioning that, if you have one of these mobile devices, it is not necessary to have to download applications that, unfortunately many times, ask you for permissions to access your photos or your private WhatsApp conversations.

For this, the possibility of being able to create emojis with your face is enabled in the iPhone and in the Samsung brand devices and in each of them you simply have to do the following:

Open the WhatsApp application and go to any conversation. When you activate your keyboard, you will see three dots. Click on the button and an option will open to add stickers with your face. Scan your face and voila, you will have already created emojis with your face in an extremely simple way. The same can be done in Samsung terminals. There you can scan your face and define the body structure using the AR Emoji app. Like iPhones, this one will scan your face. When you’re done, there will be an option on your keyboard to use your emojis on WhatsApp. Remember that, on both Samsung and iPhone, you can scan your face. In case you don’t have one of these cell phones, you can make use of the traditional Memoji and you can find this totally free on Google Play. In it you can use a mirror that enables your front camera so that your emoji looks very similar to you.

It may interest you: The Simpsons celebrate Star Wars day with a short on Disney +

On the other hand, WhatsApp also has an exclusive section for companies and of course, it will also be affected by the new privacy conditions that will be enabled from next May 15.

The truth is that many WhatsApp users continue to evaluate the new privacy policies, which will take effect on May 15.

One of the most worrying aspects is the new functions for companies, and in fact the company came to the fore to end these doubts that are constant in social networks.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

It is worth mentioning that the new functions for companies in the privacy policies of WhatsApp refer to new communication channels for a more effective, safe and simple service.

The privacy and security of your personal messages and calls do not change. These are protected by end-to-end encryption, so neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can read or listen to them ”, they specify on the official website of the instant messaging application.

As you can see, these changes have kept millions of people around quite concerned, because they do not know perfectly what will happen or what will change until the day they are finally carried out, that is why many have opted for definitively exit the application and go to others that are apparently safer.