Netflix: Learn the True Story of the Curon Horror Series | Instagram

Some original Netflix productions have been based on real storiesSuch was the case of his new horror series « Curon », a European fiction, which has made a great impression among the platform’s subscribers.

The italian series Curon has become the most viewed since its premiere on June 10 and is in trends.

Something they have asked many who have seen it is if the place is real or was only invented for the series.

It may interest you: Movies that have explored the apocalypse and nuclear panic

Curon is created by Ezio Abbate, Ivano Fachin, Giovanni Galassi and Tommaso Matano and has seven chapters.

The story is based on the return of a family from Milan to a village in Tyrol, one of the alpine regions from Italy, on the border with Switzerland.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

When the mother disappears without a trace, the two teenage children of the family will have to face the neighbors of the town and the series transforms into fiction a ancestral legend about paranormal events that undoubtedly make your hair stand on end.

Most of the local stories the series is based on have to do with the Curon bell tower, which is located in the middle of a lake, protruding above the waters.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Such a bell tower was part of a century Roman church XIV which ended up being flooded when the authorities built a dam. Despite the rejection of the villagers, the reservoir ended flooding it everything.

It is worth mentioning that in Spain, there is a Bell tower which also ended ‘sunken‘because of the construction of a nearby dam, the submerged Bell Tower of Sant Romà de Sau, in Catalonia.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

As with the Catalan bell tower, the one in Curon is a Tourist claim, much more because of the accompanying paranormal legend.

While these premises assure that, although the bells of the tower were removed, on cold winter nights, when the lake is frozen and you can walk on the ice to the tower, you can hear the sound of the bells.

You can also read: HBO Go will close its service, it is officially canceled

This paranormal story was the one inspired the creators of the series and decided to make it their own and create the chilling curse associated with its sound, which is recorded in whoever hears the ghostly sound of the bells, m0rira.

This new series adds to the list of triumphs from the Netflix platform, because people have not stopped talking about it.