The current range of Toyota It is not only characterized by having varied vehicles that adapt to the needs of drivers, because his name also has very varied roots that you surely never imagined.

From Latin, Greek, obviously Japanese, and even the English language, it is from where the acronyms are obtained to conform the words that give identity and life to the different cars of the Japanese brand. According to the portal Informador.mx, these are the origins of the current names of the cars of Toyota.

Toyota AYGO.

A model conceived in 2005 as a young, urban model, his name had to be fresh and youthful. That is why the transcription of ‘I-GO’, ‘Yo voy’ in English, was chosen, which fits perfectly with concepts such as mobility or freedom, just what its drivers are looking for.

Toyota Yaris.

Toyota’s most famous urban receives its name of ‘Charis’, goddess of elegance in Greek mythology, although it was decided to vary the first two letters (‘Ch’) by the German ha (‘ya’), in a nod to the positive perception of its design.

Toyota Corolla.

The name of the best-selling car in history comes from Latin, but its meaning goes beyond ‘small crown’, since the internal part of a flower is also called that, which the Corolla case refers to its attractive image. .

Toyota Prius.

The brand’s hybrid car also has its origin in Latin, as it was the “first” or pioneer of hybrid technology.

Toyota Camry.

Toyota used its native language to name one of its models. This is the case of Camry, whose name derives from the Japanese ‘kanmuri’ (crown).

Toyota C-HR.

The new reference of the C-SUV segment takes its name from the English High Compact High Rider ’or‘ Coupe High-Rider ’, referring to its compact body / coupe and elevated driving position.

Toyota RAV4.

The acronyms come from the expression ‘Recreational Active Vehicle 4’, which could be translated as an active recreational vehicle with four driving wheels. The objective was that his name made his intentions clear: to be a 4 × 4 different from what was previously known.

Toyota GT86.

The coupe that marked the return of Toyota to the field of sports in 2012, has a name with two clear winks to the past, being almost a tribute to two of the most iconic sports models: 2000GT and AE86.

Toyota GR Supra.

The new generation of the great Toyota sports car takes the acronym GR, from GAZOO Racing, followed by the Latin word “Supra”, which means ‘above or above’, since Toyota had the objective of being above the sports cars, above of all of them.

Toyota Land Cruiser.

The original model was called Jeep BJ, however, Toyota was forced to change the name due to legal problems, opting, thanks to the idea of ​​Hanji Umehara, Technical Director of Toyota at that time, for Land Cruiser, which means “cruiser of Earth”.

Toyota Hilux.

The world’s best-selling pickup was born in the 1960s from Hino Motors, the Toyota Group’s commercial vehicle division. It received its name from the English combination ‘Hi-Luxury’.

