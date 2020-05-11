15 minutes. A single Mexican mother with three children, a victim of domestic violence, a seamstress by profession and a resident in a humble neighborhood in Los Angeles. That is the quick description of Raquel Lezama, a woman who, like hundreds of needy in times of pandemic, had to turn to the networks for help to survive.

“The world came over me”, Raquel recalls in an interview with Efe with a nervous countenance, recalling the moment when she had to tell her three children of 19, 13 and 8 that she was fired overnight in the midst of one of the worst crises economics of recent history.

In this situation, one of her friends explained that there was a virtual platform, GoFundMe, that was used to collect funds for some purpose, whether personal or professional, through donors around the world. In his case, the end was the survival of her and her three children.

Virtual brotherhood

Hundreds of people from all over the United States went to that website in recent weeks to ask for help in the face of the economic debacle caused by the COVID-19 health crisis, which caused more than 77,000 deaths and 1.2 million infections in the country.

Two of those affected were the Alvarado brothers, who live in Manassas (Virginia), at the other end of the national territory.

“These are difficult times for our family, my brother and I tested positive for the coronavirus, which made it impossible for us to work. My grandmother and mother were ill too, but they are in recovery. A word of advice, protect your family, stay home“reads Henry Alvarado’s distress message.

Other families, such as the Golden of Tampa, Florida, are now facing funeral expenses to bury their loved ones.

“My brother James passed away from the nasty coronavirus and the funeral costs are $ 3,000, which my mother paid to provide him with a worthy service. Any help is welcome,” Patsy says in her plea for help.

The bank and the landlord, another story

In addition to food expenses, the Mexican mother must pay the rent of her modest apartment every month. He also has to face the credit of his second-hand vehicle, an almost indispensable asset to work in a city with the distances that Los Angeles has, a city that is not very friendly to public transport.

The entity that financed his car offered him a 60-day moratorium on the payment of his installments, except for interests. “So where’s the help?” He asks rhetorically.

Her landlord did not have a gesture with her either, neither of the price reduction nor of a temporary suspension of rent payments.

Alone in the face of the pandemic

No brothers, no parents, no uncles, Lezama raised and cared for her children alone. Their only help is a babysitter who was with them during their long days of work in a hotel in the city of Angelina.

That is why when he ran out of income he had to immediately go to centers where they give free food to needy families in Los Angeles, more than two hours of queuing through. The next step was to explain his story on the networks.

Thanks to the $ 6,000 collected in two weeks, the Lezama family was able to continue to pay the rent, the car loan and the life insurance of Raquel, who pays a significant fee each month in case something happens to her and her children they are left helpless, without a mother.

“And I have to save because I do not know how long I will be like this or when I can return to my work“Raquel argues with a smile. The Mexican says she feels” blessed “by the help of the almost 40 donors who contributed to achieving the established goal.