Last weekend Snoop Dogg and the recently released from prison Tekashi 6ix9ine starred in a pretty rough fight on social media. But their dislike for each other goes much further back than this weekend.

Throughout history, we have witnessed several fights between musicians. Over there we find 50 Cent and Ja Rule, Kid Rock and Tommy Lee in the MTV VMAs in 2007 and the unforgettable fight (which continues to date) between Liam Gallagher and Robbie Williams.

However, today Let’s take a step-by-step tour of the anger brought on by rap legend Snoop Dogg and the bratty boy Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Beginnings

It all started in September last year when Snoop called Tekashi a snitch for betraying his accomplices in the crimes he committed and for which he was arrested.

Clearly, if anyone knows anything about falling with their mouths closed, that is Snoop. So it didn’t seem at all like Tekashi broke the street code. Something Martha Stewart did not do.

In 2004, Martha Stewart served five months in a correctional facility on charges related to the use of privileged information. So Snoop Dogg posted a photo of Stewart on Instagram alongside one from 6ix9ine.

“As we watch Tekashi 69 (or whatever his name is) betraying EVERYONE, I invite you all to remember that Martha Stewart mocked NO soul during her trial. ”Snoop wrote. “The girl kept him 10 feet down and ate that prison sentence alone, like the real wicked one she is.”

Snoop teases again

A few weeks after the comparison with Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg trolled Tekashi 6ix9ine again who testified against Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, two former members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang.

To give him everything, the double g published on his Instagram a cap inspired by the Donald Trump campaign “Make America Great Again” but with a pun that said “Make Snitches get Stitches Again” (“Make snitches have stitches again.”) Perhaps this is the first warning in their fight.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is released from prison and the third round begins

Tekashi was black when he was finally sentenced to two years in prison on multiple charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy to distribute drugs and charges related to firearms.

But fortunately for him (we are not sure if for society) His lawyers took an ace up his sleeve to get him under house arrest earlier this month. They took advantage of Tekashi suffering from asthma to get him out of the comfort of his home.

Already at home, Tekashi 6ix9ine got creative and launched a song called “GOOBA”. But he also took the time to start the fight that has us today by writing this.

Watch on YouTube

The first strike

It all started when Tekashi, who earned the nickname “Snitch9ine” (“Soplón9ueve”), shared a video that is recorded watching a documentary by Suge Knight where the former CEO of Death Row Records hints that Snoop was once a snitch.

6ix9ine then left another comment suggesting that Snoop had taunted Knight: “You are in denial, the paperwork is online, and Suge Knight talks about it from prison, but we chose to ignore who we want to call rats. [sic]”.

Snoop Dogg Strikes Back

Do you think Snoop Dogg was going to leave things like that? No no no. The rapper from Long Beach, California, responded with a threat. One that was deleted but that the internet was in charge of saving.

In it he says to Tekashi: “The last time you said something, I don’t have time. But today I have time. You better get off my line. Rat, you better leave me alone. ANDor I’m not the one. No way … Go and do your things out of my way. You funky dog ​​head, rainbow head, dog head. If you. Better leave the Dogg alone. Rat Boy”.

For now the fight has stayed there, however it is likely to last more rounds unless one of the two is done. For the time being, that does not seem to be the case. Now it is a matter of time to see if this note will have to be updated soon.