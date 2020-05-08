Singer Evaluna Montaner shared an amazing recipe for breakfast or snack on her instagram account: banana waffles with vegan cheese sauce and avocado. Get the ingredients and get ready to cook them!

May 08, 2020 10:26 a.m.

The artist Evaluna Montaner surprised his fans by going out live with the famous instagram Food From The Heart and make some rich banana waffles with vegan cheese sauce and avocado.

They look great, don’t they? The video was published by the wife of Camilo Echeverry through Instagram TV and we will be placing it at the end of this article. Let’s start!

INGREDIENTS

1 Ripe banana (not the fruit but the ripening green banana)

1 canned coconut milk, no added sugar

2 cinnamon sticks

2 eggs

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup rolled oats

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 cup cashew

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon of miso paste or ripe avocado

STEPS

For the waffle, cook the ripe banana in coconut milk with cinnamon sticks until cooked.

Scoop out the banana, puree it (1 cup) and mix with the oatmeal (1 cup). Remember that to make the flour, you put the oat flakes in the blender until you have flour. Now, add 1 egg, 1 teaspoon of baking powder and 1/2 cinnamon, and finally 1/2 cup of the milk from which the banana was cooked.

Then pour the mixture into the waffle maker.

For the cheese, add all the ingredients to the blender until obtaining a homogeneous mixture: 1/2 cup cashew nuts soaked in water for 20 minutes, 1/2 cup plantain cooking milk, 1 tablespoon of miso or ripe avocado and 1 tablespoon vinegar apple cider.



