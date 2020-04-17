Argentina is struggling to avoid a troubled default while trying to control the recession, the stubbornness of inflation and increasingly cautious investors, who have pushed the country’s bonds to the brink of collapse since last year.

The country, which had a total debt of $ 323 billion at the end of 2019, outlined a restructuring plan for its foreign debts on Thursday, including a major cut in coupons and a three-year moratorium on payments.

Argentina had already postponed the payment of its debt in pesos, frozen loan payments in dollars under local law until the end of the year and sought relief from major creditors such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Paris Club.

The country now faces a race in the coming weeks to convince its international creditors to accept its agreement, which implies a relief of more than 40 billion dollars, mainly in the form of interest payments. Otherwise, another default could be among the options.

WHAT IS THE NEW OFFER?

The proposal targets $ 66.2 billion in securities under foreign laws, payments of which would be suspended for three years, a 62% cut in the coupon, equivalent to a reduction of $ 37.9 billion, and a reduction of 5 , 4% in the principal amounting to about $ 3.6 billion.

Security holders will have about 20 days to make a decision on the offer before the deal closes.

In a note, Capital Economics classified the offer as an “aggressive proposal” that would help put the debt back on a sustainable path.

“However, there is a significant risk that negotiations between bondholders and policy makers will stall as domestic coronavirus costs continue to rise. This could lead to a disorderly default before the end of May,” he said.

WHAT ELSE ARGENTINA SHOULD?

Argentina has a total of $ 323 billion in debt, according to a presentation made by the Ministry of Economy in March. Of this amount, 130 billion dollars, or about 40%, are debts to the public sector, including the country’s central bank.

Just over a quarter, or about $ 83 billion, is in foreign currency debt with the private sector, 23% is with international organizations like the IMF. The remainder is in heavy debt to the private sector and other private sector debt.

Argentina owes the Paris Club group of creditors $ 2.1 billion due in May. The country asked the informal group of creditors for a one-year extension to the payment.

The South American country is also negotiating with the IMF an agreement to replace an important $ 57 billion financing agreement signed in 2018. Argentina has already received about $ 44 billion under this agreement.

WHAT PAYMENTS WILL WIN?

Argentina has been trying to “clean up” its next maturities.

The government suspended dollar bond payments under local law by emergency decree until December 31 and rolled the debt into pesos through debt swaps, unilaterally postponing maturities.

The country has a sizeable interest payment of about $ 500 million in bonds issued under foreign laws due on April 22, which is the next big test. If you do not make the payment, you will have a grace period of 30 days before technically defaulting, if no agreement is reached.

According to a presentation by the Ministry of Economy, the payments due on the bonds being restructured in the present proposal are US $ 4.5 billion this year and US $ 8.4 billion in 2021.

