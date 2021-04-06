Learn more about Yermín Mercedes: American League player of the week



His start is barbaric: 9 hits in 14 at-bats.

Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images

The Dominican Yermín Mercedes was chosen as American League Player of the Week. His Opening Week was phenomenal: 9-14, with a home run and 6 RBIs. Before this year he had only taken one shift in the majors. He went from not having reflectors to stealing the glances of locals and strangers.

His journey is just beginning, and after years of waiting in the Minor Leagues fighting for his chance, this is the moment for the La Romana native. “The Yerminator story continues“He wrote on his Twitter account after learning of the appointment. Let’s get to know more about him.

Glory to God 🙌🏻🙌🏻 the yerminator history continue🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/aCYtN7FFVM – yermin mercedes (@ ymercedes73) April 5, 2021

Yermín Mercedes data

