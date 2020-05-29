When announcing the new payment schedule for the R $ 600 emergency aid from the federal government, Caixa Econômica Federal informed that it would already make the second installment available in Digital Social Savings accounts from May 20. Despite this, the beneficiary still cannot withdraw or transfer the amount to a bank account. This movement will only be possible from the date of withdrawal from digital accounts, which begins on May 30 and extends until June 13, according to the beneficiary’s birthday.

If the person needs to use this money before the withdrawal date, they must use the application BOX, both to pay bills and to shop online or in person. The option offered by the application to buy on the internet is the virtual debit card, which is already pre-approved for all aid recipients. It is also for him that some people have aid amount transferred to virtual wallet applications, such as PicPay and Mercado Pago. See how to issue and use yours.

How to issue the virtual debit card through the CAIXA Tem application

To issue the Virtual Debit Card, simply enter the CAIXA Tem application, enter the “Virtual Debit Card” option and enter the application password.

Photo: Playback / CAIXA Tem / Estadão

First, you need to download the latest version of the CAIXA Tem application. Once you have entered your login and password, look among the icons for the option “Virtual Debit Card“According to Caixa, this option is usually the last one on the list. After clicking the button, enter your CAIXA password Has to generate the card. Then, you will have a card image with name, number and validity.

You will also find the space “security code“. Unlike physical cards, where the security code is fixed and is located behind the card, the code for the Virtual Debit Card needs to be generated every time it is used. Each code is valid for a purchase or for a limited period of time, which lasts a few minutes.

Several online stores and some physical stores already accept debit card payments, including the virtual card.

How to transfer emergency aid to virtual wallets, such as PicPay and Mercado Pago

Some digital payment applications, also known as “virtual wallets”, have been an option for anyone who wants to escape the withdrawal date to make transfers. The application that started this trend was the PicPay, which allows you to transfer aid money to the program on your cell phone without charging any fee. Then, other companies, like the Paid Market, followed suit.

Fur PicPay, the payee must have an in-app account. After entering the application, go to the “Wallet“and click”Add“to send a new amount to your app balance. Among the options, click”Virtual Debit Card Cash“, let us know that you already have the card, insert card data and enter the amount you want to transfer. Then just confirm the action.

Some users, however, complained that the aid amount did not fall on the PicPay balance, and feared they had lost the money. According to the company, due to system instabilities, this can occur. In such cases, the transferred amount is reversed and will be available again in the CAIXA Tem application.

At the Paid Market, the process is similar. If you have an account on the app, click the “Add money“and select the”CAIXA virtual card“. Then, inform how much do you want to transfer of the digital savings account for Mercado Pago and click “Virtual Debit Card Cash“when the application asks how you want to add the amount to your balance. Finally, enter card information and confirm the transaction.

To transfer the amount of the emergency aid to Mercado Pago, just enter the application, choose “Add money”, select the option “Virtual debit card Caixa”, enter the amount you want to transfer and fill in the card information.

Photo: Playback / Mercado Pago / Estadão

With these applications, it is possible to withdraw the aid amount at the network terminals Banco24Horas or transfer the amount to other banks.

How to transfer aid to digital banks that accept deposit by boleto

As the CAIXA Tem application allows bill payment by boleto, there is also a way to transfer the amount of emergency aid to the various digital banks, such as Nubank, Inter and Neon, as they offer the possibility of deposit in account with the issue of slips.

To do this, simply enter the digital bank application, access the option of generate payment slip for deposit, inform the deposit amount (cannot be greater than the amount you have available in your Digital Social Savings account, check the balance through CAIXA Tem) and issue the ticket. Then it’s just pay the boleto through the Caixa application. In this modality, money must take between 1 and 3 business days to be credited to the account, depending on the bank.

