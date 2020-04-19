Learn here how to take care of your airways, hair, skin and much more with the help of mint extract.

April 18, 20207: 19 p.m.

This ancient plant, native to North Africa and the Mediterranean, is rich in vitamin C, copper and manganese. Around it there are numerous myths and truths deeply spread in most human cultures. Therefore in this article we tell you about some of its proven benefits.

Respiratory system: Peppermint or more specifically peppermint extract, can be used to spread on the chest or inhaled by means of a vaporizer to decongest the respiratory tract and alleviate the discomfort caused by inflammation or obstruction of the respiratory tract.

Skin and hair: using peppermint oil together with personal hygiene products helps to eliminate conditions and accelerate skin cell regeneration, and its antiseptic and antibacterial effects offer extra protection after each shower.

Headache and muscle pain: the secret to treating both ailments lies in applying oil or mint extract to the affected area, and massaging with the fingertips in the form of small circles. You can also put a little of this oil on a handkerchief and inhale its aroma, the smell of mint has relaxing effects.

Stress: To reduce stress, few alternatives are as effective as a shower, unless you accompany this act with a few drops of peppermint oil. Apply a few beads to your body and take a bath, doing this will relieve stress almost immediately.

Tooth decay and bad breath: In addition to its recent applications to keep bacteria at bay, mint has been used for a long time to refresh the breath, that’s why toothpaste brands include it in one of their presentations.

.