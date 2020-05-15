Some workers who lost their jobs due to the new coronavirus pandemic and are trying to apply for unemployment insurance online are struggling to complete the application. One of the problems points to the divergence of personal data between the databases of the Ministry of Economy and the Federal Revenue Service.

When making the request, the worker receives a response that states: “Divergence Name / Mother’s Name / CPF / Sex / Date of Birth based on the RFB.”

O state contacted the IRS and the Special Secretariat for Social Security and Labor Ministry of Economy to understand why this problem happens and what should be done to solve it.

The body recommends that citizens consult their registration status. If it is irregular, you should ask for the CPF regularization. If the problem is not there, you should contact the Ministry of Economy.

Photo: Marcelo Camargo / Agência Brasil / Estadão

According to IRS, it is necessary to check if the registration in the system is correct. This consultation can be made through the Revenue website.

On this page, you must enter your social security number and date of birth, in addition to clicking on the box “I am not a robot”. Next, how to settle.

According to the Special Secretariat for Social Security and Labor, if there are divergent data in the application, you should contact the central “Hello Work” fur number 158 or your State’s Superintendency number. The list with numbers is on this link.

For more specific cases, it is recommended to seek assistance by online form or by email to the jurisdiction of your State.

See below the e-mail addresses of each State:

Acre: Trabalho.ac@mte.gov.br

Alagoas: Trabalho.al@mte.gov.br

Amazonas: Trabalho.am@mte.gov.br

Amapá: Trabalho.ap@mte.gov.br

Bahia: Trabalho.ba@mte.gov.br

Ceará: Trabalho.ce@mte.gov.br

Federal District: Trabalho.df@mte.gov.br

Espírito Santo: Trabalho.es@mte.gov.br

Goiás: Trabalho.go@mte.gov.br

Maranhão: Trabalho.ma@mte.gov.br

Minas Gerais: Trabalho.mg@mte.gov.br

Mato Grosso do Sul: Trabalho.ms@mte.gov.br

Mato Grosso: Trabalho.mt@mte.gov.br

Pará: Trabalho.pa@mte.gov.br

Paraíba: Trabalho.pb@mte.gov.br

Pernambuco: Trabalho.pe@mte.gov.br

Piauí: Trabalho.pi@mte.gov.br

Paraná: Trabalho.pr@mte.gov.br

Rio de Janeiro: Trabalho.rj@mte.gov.br

Rio Grande do Norte: Trabalho.rn@mte.gov.br

Rondônia: Trabalho.ro@mte.gov.br

Roraima: Trabalho.rr@mte.gov.br

Rio Grande do Sul: Trabalho.rs@mte.gov.br

Santa Catarina: Trabalho.sc@mte.gov.br

Sergipe: Trabalho.se@mte.gov.br

São Paulo: Trabalho.sp@mte.gov.br

Tocantins: Trabalho.to@mte.gov.br

