Let’s start on Monday with desserts in glasses without an oven, very easy to make and very tasty!

Desserts can be made in glasses of innumerable flavors, it is only necessary to resort to the imagination, but they can even be used on birthdays, entertainments, meetings, etc. Guests love it because if you prepare several flavors they can try more than one, they do not get dirty and sticky eating the cake with the napkin in hand, and they are also very striking and picturesque, but the most important thing for you is that they do not need an oven , just a space in the refrigerator.

We are going to give you a couple of ideas and there may be more recipes of this type if you are interested.

Let’s first make a very healthy one that can be both for meetings and to do it at home this afternoon.

Red berries and granola

Plain or unsweetened yogurt (as you prefer)

grated coconut

Red fruits (blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, cherry) and nuts (walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts)

Optional chia seeds, honey, red fruit jam.

You can make half the yogurt with chia seeds and the other half with or without the coconut. If you add the chia seeds you must let them rest in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours (mixed with the yogurt). You will simply put a layer of granola, one of yogurt with coconut, one of red berries, another of granola, another of yogurt with chia, some dried fruits and so on, at the end always leave a combination of fruits. If you fancy half interspersed a tablespoon of red fruit jam that will give a distinctive touch of flavor.

Oreo cheese cake in glasses

A package of oreo cookies (150 gr)

250 gr of cheese type philadelphia or mascarpone

For the elaboration we are going to separate the tops of the oreo from the filling and we will reserve the filling on one side and the cookies on the other (it does not need to be extremely verbose in the separation). Once this process is finished, we crush the cookies until they are crumbs. On the other hand, mix the cheese with the oreo filling (if you think it lacks sweet flavor, you can add sugar, but it may not be necessary).

For the assembly, place a layer and a layer, or only two layers as you like. Reserve a few pieces of whole cookies to decorate, take to the fridge for 2 or 3 hours and voila!

.