Corn is one of those foods that are quite versatile. We find it in different types of preparations, from desserts to main dishes, corn is simply delicious.

If you feel like eating a cream that will delight your palate even more and its flavor will stay in your mouth for hours, you have to try this thick and delicious corn cream recipe!

To prepare this corn cream, you will need:

Ingredients:

2 cans of corn (500 gr approx)

1 liter of broth

1 Cup of Milk Cream

½ liter of milk

1 clove garlic

¼ Cup of chopped onion

1/3 of Cup of Wheat Flour

½ Cup of Butter

Salt and pepper to taste

How to prepare corn cream?

In the pot where you are going to prepare the cream of corn, place over medium heat under the butter and sauté the onion and garlic until golden brown.

Add, stirring constantly, the wheat flour. You should stir the mixture for about 2 minutes.

Gradually pour in the broth little by little and stir constantly until there are no lumps.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

In the blender add the liter milk, the corn and blend until well integrated.

Add the content of the blender to the broth and cook for about 10 minutes.

Turn off the heat and add the milk cream, stirring until it integrates.