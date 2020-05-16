According to American Academy of Family Physicians, In order to maintain optimal hydration in our body we must drink between 6 and 8 glasses of water a day. This can be a little difficult to accomplish, especially for people who are easily bored with water and prefer flavored drinks.

However, there are many options that we can address in order to guarantee our hydration and a few more benefits. That is the case of cucumber water, which we will talk about here.

Why cucumber water?

The cucumber provides certain nutrients that water by itself does not have. It is not a miracle drink either. However, if it is included in the daily diet, it will serve as a complement of vitamins and minerals, as indicated by the nutritionist Elisa Morales in an article on the portal Better with health.

Among other things, cucumber water also helps prevent fatigue and optimize physical performance, It also increases the capacity of cognitive performance.

Too improves the heart system and its functions, contributes to improving the condition of the skin and prevents headaches they are caused by dehydration.

A cup of cucumber provides about 16 calories, 4% daily potassium requirements, 3% fiber, and 4% vitamin C. It also provides small amounts of vitamins A and K.

Photo: Shutterstock

Preparation of water with cucumber

You will need half a glass of water, half a cucumber, juice of one lemon, 3 mint leaves and 1 ice cube, if you wish.

Then you must liquefy all the ingredients and drink it. This drink is best taken on the hottest days of the year, especially in summer, and after you do any sports activity or after your exercise routine. In this way, you are energizing your body and you will feel healthy.

