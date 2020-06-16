A good vinaigrette will always be conducive to sharing drinks with friends and having a snack in the best style of Italian cuisine that will allow you to have healthy and delicious elements.

June 16, 2020

If you are racking your brains to see what is the best way to offer a delicious snack and look like an ingenious and experienced chef, you do not have to look any further because this recipe has everything in one place.

What do you need?

1 large eggplant 1 garlic stalk (only white part) 1 medium onion 3 chive stalks 1 medium red pepper Salt and pepper Oil Vinegar

How do you do it?

Step 1: Peel the aubergines and cut them into thin strips, place in water with vinegar and salt and reserve for a day in the fridge.

Step 2: Remove the water, chop all the vegetables into small cubes, mix with the eggplant and add a little water, vinegar, oil, salt and pepper. Amounts are not stipulated so that you can provide the level of acidity, itching and salt that you want.

Refrigerate again until everything is cold and serve with toasted or casabe bread slices. The result will be as delicious as its process is simple. A true heavenly bite.