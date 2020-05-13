Now you can combine these two delicious desserts in a single baking and create the impossible cheese cake. Amazing!

The quesillo cake or impossible cake, is a delicious dessert that mixes both flavors creating an ingenious recipe, since these two desserts are baked at different temperatures. How is union achieved? Take the challenge and dare to create the impossible. Take note and treat yourself!

Ingredients:

For the caramel:

1 cup of sugar

2 tablespoons of water

For the cheese:

1 can of condensed milk

1 can of liquid milk (the same amount of condensed milk)

4 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 tablespoons of rum

For the Cake:

100g margarine

1 cup of sugar

2 eggs at room temperature

1/2 Cups of leavening wheat flour

1/2 teaspoonful of baking powder

1/2 cup milk

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 tablespoon of rum (optional)

preparation:

The first thing you should do is preheat the oven, then proceed to prepare the caramel, for this, place the sugar and water in a pot, then bring to a boil until it has a golden color, then remove from the fire and submerge the bottom of the pot in a tray with water to stop cooking, then pour into a cake pan.

Then, prepare the cheese, for this you must combine all the ingredients indicated in the blender and beat until forming a homogeneous mixture, then pour into a container and let stand for 10 minutes, after which time remove the foam with a spoon.

Subsequently, prepare the cake mixture, for this process the butter and sugar with the mixer until obtaining a fluffy mixture, then add the eggs and beat until compacted.

Then in a separate container unite and stir the rum, vanilla and milk, then add the flour in three parts alternating with the milk and beat with a wooden paddle making enveloping movements until compacted.

Now place the cake mixture in the mold that contains the caramel, then slowly add the cheese mixture to the cake preparation, and take to the oven in a water bath for 1 hour and 30 minutes, after which time insert a toothpick into the center and check that it is dry, so you know it is ready.

Finally remove from the oven and allow it to cool completely at room temperature, then take it to the refrigerator for 3 hours, after time, remove it from the mold on a plate and enjoy a delicious cheese cake.

