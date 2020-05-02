Has it happened to you that you buy a nice shade color, fashionable and widely used by famous models, but then you apply it and you don’t like it? So that it does not happen again, learn which shade is better according to the color of your eyes. It is very simple!

It usually happens that, hypnotized by a beautiful eye look in an advertisement or photo session, you go determined to a store to buy a shadow that you think will be perfect for you. Unfortunately, there are other factors to consider when purchasing them.

It’s not just about looking pretty, but looking good in it. As with clothing colors, not all eye shadow shades favor us. You must stick to the combinations that favor you the most and you will look very pretty in the mirror. Try it!

Choose your shade according to your eye color.

The opposite colors to your eye color can serve to give a touch of light under the eyebrows.

As a general rule, you can be guided by any color wheel as follows: find your eye color on the wheel (closest); For a natural, elegant and flattering make-up, choose shades close to yours, both in the same color and in those that appear right next to it; And to highlight your eye color, look on the opposite side of the wheel, where you will find the opposite color and its range of tones.

Color wheel to choose an eyeshadow.

For blue and gray eyes, the ideal is the full range of blues and grays, silvers, and pinks and lilacs. They also suit the browns and, to contrast, yellows, oranges and pastel reds.

For green eyes, the range of greens and browns (especially if the green of the iris is dark) are great, although they also suit the pinks and lilacs, to contrast, the reddish orange and purple, and the golden tones.

Ideal shades according to the color of your eyes.

If you have Brown eyes, use shades of brown, green, brown, purple; and light greens or blues don’t favor you. In case of Honey eyes, choose shades of brown, green, brown and gold, also purple, pinks, soft oranges.

If you have black eyes, opt for smoky brown, gray, and black shades. They also look very golden, purple and pink and in general almost any touch of color on the banana.

