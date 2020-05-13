Nothing better than snacking on delicious chocolate chip cookies to kill the craving, and best of all, they can be made with few ingredients.

May 13, 2020

If you want to taste some simple and quick to make delicious chocolate cookies then do not hesitate to prepare this delicious recipe. In half an hour you will have this exquisite appetizer that also has no butter or eggs!

No butter or eggs, make these chocolate chip cookies

This time we will prepare the cookies with chocolate chips, but if you prefer you can substitute them for nuts or white chocolate chips. With this recipe you will get around 12 cookies, although this could vary according to the size and thickness of your preference.

What you will need to make chocolate cookies without butter or eggs:

115 grams of wheat flour

30 grams of cocoa powder

80 grams of brown sugar (preferably)

1 Greek yogurt without sugar

50 milliliters of

5 grams of chemical yeast powder or also known as baking powder

1 package of chocolate chips

1 pinch of salt

Preparation method:

The first thing we will do is preheat the oven to 180ºC. In a bowl or container, pour the sugar, cocoa, yeast and a pinch of salt, that is, almost all the dry ingredients. Stir everything perfectly until everything is well integrated. Then gradually add the yogurt along with the oil.

At first it is normal that you notice that it is difficult to mix the ingredients, so it will be time to stop mixing with the palette or spoon to start doing it with your hands. If you notice that your dough is very watery you can add a little more dough, and if on the contrary, it is very thick, just add a little more water and that’s it.

Here it will be time to add the chocolate chips and continue kneading a little more. Meanwhile, you can prepare the mold that you are going to use, line it with vegetable paper and with the help of a spoon shape it into medium balls and leave a separation between them so that they do not stick when they are baked. Above you can add more chocolate chips to the cookies if you want. Bake them for 20 minutes.

Remove them, let them cool, serve them and Bon Appetit!