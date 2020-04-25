In order for you to use legumes in your diet, we propose a recipe with chickpeas that you will love. The idea is that you make a few of these burgers and then they stay in the freezer so that you can have them at hand at any time, taking the trouble out of cooking, and avoiding that you resort to eating “junk” fast food.

April 24, 2020

The most complicated part of the recipe is cooking the chickpeas because it takes the longest, always leaving them to soak for at least 12 hours before (leave them in water overnight).

For the burgers we are going to mix the chickpeas with rice, vegetables and egg, this means that with this medallion we will incorporate many nutrients, call them vitamins, minerals, proteins, carbohydrates and healthy fatty acids, everything necessary for a correct diet.

Ingredients:

250 gr of cooked chickpeas, crushed

250 gr of brown or Yamani rice

2 eggs

1 large onion

1 grated carrot

250 gr of grated pumpkin

2 green onions

Salt, pepper, paprika to taste (you can add the seasonings you want)

preparation:

1. Cut the onions, grate the carrot and the pumpkin, bring to the fire with a little olive oil and sauté the vegetables, season with salt and pepper.

2. With the chickpeas already cooked and processed (they do not need to be perfect, there can be half-whole pieces of chickpeas and to help the processor to crush you can add water) mix them with the rice and the eggs. Spice up

3. Add the vegetables to the chickpea paste with rice, mix and start assembling the medallions. If the mixture was very separable you can add a few tablespoons of oatmeal, or chickpea flour, or even breadcrumbs.

4. To reserve them in the freezer, remember to use separators between hamburger and hamburger so that you can take one at a time when they are frozen.

5. To cook them, you can do it in a pan with a splash of oil on one side and the other, until they are toasted, or baked in the same way. You can put a piece of cheese on top so that it melts when you turn them sideways. Accompany them with salad of your choice or with pumpkin puree. Or make yourself a veggie burger on bread with arugula, cheese, avocado, cucumber, dried tomatoes and / or champignons.

