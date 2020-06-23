Breaded chicken milanesas are a way to create a wonderful meal full of flavor and juiciness as long as you know how to prepare the breaded well and cook the milanesa properly.

Obtaining a good piece of breaded milanesa should not become a difficult situation, because with the right indications you will be able to ensure that this protein conserves all its juices and acquires a completely crispy coating.

With this recipe you will get a crispy and playful piece of chicken.

What do you need?

4 thin chicken breaded Panko (crushed fresh breadcrumbs) 2 eggs Beer Fresh parsley Salt and pepper

How do you do it?

Step 1: Wash the milanesas well and leave them to soak for 10 minutes in vinegar water to eliminate any bacteria that the chicken may have. Then wash with clean water and marinade with salt and pepper.

Step 2: Have two bowls on hand, in one you will put the egg mixture, a little beer, salt and pepper and in the other you will place the panko with salt, pepper and the finely chopped fresh parsley.

Step 3: Place a skillet on high heat until steaming. Lower to medium heat and place the milanesas. Pass first through the panko mixture, then through the egg and again through the panko to make them crisp.