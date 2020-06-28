The oat crepes They are a healthy breakfast option and they are so rich and easy to make that you will not believe it.

The best thing about this preparation is that you only need 3 ingredients and they are done in about 15 minutes. This recipe from oat crepes It reaches for four people.

Ingredients:

1 cup of oats ground

400 milliliters of almond milk

2 eggs

1 tablespoon of vanilla essence (optional)

Preparation

In a deep bowl, mix the oatmeal with half the milk until there are no lumps. Then add the rest of the milk.

To this mixture add the eggs and vanilla. Let the dough sit for about 15 minutes out of the fridge.

To cook them. Heat a pan well, add a little oil and pour a tablespoon of the mixture oat crepes. Move the pan quickly, before it cooks, drawing circles until the dough spreads across the bottom of the pan.