If you want to avoid the use of artificial flavors that are sold in supermarkets and that seem to be loaded with chemicals, you can prepare 100% natural flavored salts.

June 24, 2020

To season your meals well you don’t necessarily have to resort to toxic and artificial chemicals. Learn how to make 100% natural flavored salts! that you will give your preparations a unique touch.

Parsley salt

In a container, place 100 ml of water and 30 gr of parsley and crush in the blender. Strain this preparation and set aside the liquid that comes out. Then, with the help of a teaspoon, gradually add the parsley water, being careful not to add too much.

Spread the salt on a flat plate or tray and allow it to dry completely. Occasionally it moves a little. When all the water has evaporated, store your parsley salt in a bowl and use it on your favorite dishes.

Orange salt: Ideal for fish and seafood

To prepare your orange salt, peel an orange and let the skin dry naturally, or you can also grate the peel and mix it with the salt. Reserve in a container with a lid, the flavors will gradually mix over time.

Salt wine

The preparation of this salt is very similar to that of parsley salt. Impregnate your salt with the wine of your preference, then spread it on a plate or flat surface and let the liquid evaporate little by little. You can repeat the process several times, the more you do it, the salt will have more flavor.