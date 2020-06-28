For afternoons it is essential to have a good dessert on hand and more on Sundays, so today we bring you a rich recipe of orange cake with vanilla you will love it Don’t hesitate!

Vanilla and orange sponge cake

For this rich preparation you will need:

Ingredients

10 g orange zest

1 orange

250 g of sugar

3 egg

100 ml of sunflower oil

1 vanilla yogurt

1 c / s vanilla essence

250 g flour

1 pinch of salt

Process

1- To start we suggest you heat the oven to 180 °

2- Then flour the mold with butter and flour

3- Pour the zest of 1 orange, the orange cut into pieces (without any white part), sugar and eggs (beat for 5 minutes)

4- After this time, add the oil, the vanilla yogurt and the vanilla essence (mixture)

5- Then pour the flour and a pinch of salt and mix until you get a homogeneous mass.

6- Add the mixture to the mold and bake for 30 minutes at 180 ° and ready