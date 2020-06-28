For afternoons it is essential to have a good dessert on hand and more on Sundays, so today we bring you a rich recipe of orange cake with vanilla you will love it Don’t hesitate!
Vanilla and orange sponge cake
For this rich preparation you will need:
Ingredients
10 g orange zest
1 orange
250 g of sugar
3 egg
100 ml of sunflower oil
1 vanilla yogurt
1 c / s vanilla essence
250 g flour
1 pinch of salt
Process
1- To start we suggest you heat the oven to 180 °
2- Then flour the mold with butter and flour
3- Pour the zest of 1 orange, the orange cut into pieces (without any white part), sugar and eggs (beat for 5 minutes)
4- After this time, add the oil, the vanilla yogurt and the vanilla essence (mixture)
5- Then pour the flour and a pinch of salt and mix until you get a homogeneous mass.
6- Add the mixture to the mold and bake for 30 minutes at 180 ° and ready