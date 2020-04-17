If you are a chocolate lover you can not stop enjoying this rich and easy recipe

April 17, 2020

The cakes become one of the best options when it comes to enjoying a delicious snack, they can also be the protagonists at a dessert table, that’s why we invite you to make an easy, fast and simple chocolate cake without the need to use the oven.

Ingredients:

100 g of Maria cookie

50 g of melted butter

500 ml milk

250 ml of whipping cream

300 g of chocolate

100 g of sugar

6 sheets of neutral jelly

Chocolate or syrup to decorate

Preparation:

The first thing you should do is put the cookies in a mixer and crush well, then you must add the melted butter with the help of a fork, then you must mix very well, then we proceed to smear a mold with a few drops of melted butter.

Then we put the mixture of the cookies and the butter, with the help of a glass and a teaspoon we spread the mixture over the entire surface of the mold, then we proceed to fill the chocolate cake.

For the preparation we use a high pot and add the milk, then we put the cream to assemble, additionally we add the sugar and the chocolate, then we put them to heat over low heat while stirring frequently, however we realize that the ingredients they do not boil as they tend to burn very easily.

Apart we place the gelatin to melt in a pot, then add it to the filling mixture, whisking very well until all the materials are integrated.

Later we add the mixture to our base of cookies, we let it rest for 10 minutes, then we put it in the fridge, since you must let the cake cool for 8 hours.

Finally, after the suggested time, we proceed to decorate the surface of the cake with the help of a chocolate bar, and ready to enjoy the rich flavor of a chocolate cake.

.