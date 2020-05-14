This Android device store receives updates much more frequently than before, but it can take a long time, so if you don’t want to wait, you can download and install Google Play Store. This should be done depending on the version of Android you have. All this if you have the need to have the latest version on your mobile.

If you’re having trouble with apps you bought at the store, you should know that they may give you a refund from the Google Play Store.

As you will see, the basic functionality of the Play Store never changes, so having previous versions is not so bad because it will not affect the download of apps at all. But if you want to have the latest version, you just have to follow these steps.

1.- Check your current version

The first thing you have to do is see what version you have so you can be sure to download and install Google Play Store in its latest version. You can do it this way, first, you must open your Google Play Store application, then go to the settings and scroll to the bottom. There you will find the section “Playstore version”.

Doing this is important because you don’t want to install an older version of Google Play by accident. Also, you should make sure to download a version that is compatible with your mobile device.

This shouldn’t be a problem unless you’re using an old version of Android like 2.3 Gingerbread. If that’s the case, it’s probably time to buy a newer smartphone.

2.- Download and install Google Play Store through an APK

This is a very simple step to do, this because the Google Play Store comes in APK format, all Android applications come in this type of format. For this reason, you can download the APK from websites, tech blogs, forums, and other places.

However, APKMirror is probably your best option for downloading the trusted APKs from the Google Play Store, at least for now. You just have to find the version of Google Play Store you want. If you are going to download a newer version, check your current version and check if there are new versions available.

Now, download the app by following the instructions on the website you are downloading it from. You should know that there are some other places that have uploaded the recent Google Play Store APKs. But with APKMirror it is the easiest method and one that novice or expert users trust. So you should have no problem downloading the app from this site.

3.- You have to deal with security permissions

Setting up unknown sources has been a part of Android since its inception. When disabled, it prevents users and other apps from installing apps from anywhere other than installing the Google Play Store natively.

In this way, the Android Oreo version changed this to a per-app permission instead of a system setting. For this reason, there are two settings to see, the one before and after Android Oreo.

If you have to configure the permissions before Android Oreo, you must enter the settings of your device. Then go to the “Security” section. Now, look for the option called “Unknown sources” and check the box.

A warning will appear that you should read. Once this is done, click on “OK” and this will allow you to install the APKs that come from unknown sources. If the Unknown sources section is not in the security settings, try looking for it in the Privacy settings or in the Application settings.

To configure permissions after Android Oreo, start the installation with a file browser or via the web browser. Android will tell you that the app does not have permission to install APK.

Just click on the Settings button available in that message. In the next menu that appears, you must check the box that allows the application to install APK. Then press the Back button to return to the installation.

This way is a bit more complicated, but as a compensation, you will have better security because the only application that can install third-party APKs is the one you just gave permission to. Instead of system-wide settings in previous versions of Android.

4.- Use a file manager to install Google Play Store

Now that you have your app downloaded, it’s time to install it. Use your favorite file browser so you can do it in the best way. Open your file browser and go to the folder where the APK has been downloaded from the Google Play Store. If you downloaded it to your device, it will be on your SD card, specifically in the Downloads folder.

Once you find the APK, click on it. A pop-up box may appear depending on the applications you have installed on your mobile device and ask you which application you want to use. If this is the case, you only have to click on the “Package Installer” option.

On the next screen, read the permission changes, although there are usually none, and then click install. When done, the latest version of Google Play Store will be installed on your smart device.

5.- Disable unknown sources

You should know that leaving the Unknown Sources box checked is a large security breach that may cause problems for you in the future. That is why the best way to stay safe is to go back and uncheck the box. If you have Android Oreo or later, you are done and you can skip this step. This is because the settings are no longer on your smartphone.

If you have Android before Oreo; you should go back to your device settings. Go back to Security Settings, Privacy Settings, or App Settings. Wherever you found these options last time.

Now uncheck the box. This will prevent everything except the Google Play Store from installing apps. You can always check the box again later if you need to reinstall APK from unknown sources.

If you have Android Oreo and later, you must go to the device settings and then press the Applications option. Scroll down and find the app you used to install the Google Play Store. As a general rule, it is the same browser with which you downloaded the Google Play Store, now you just have to click on it.

On the next page that appears, check the permissions until you find the “Unknown sources” section. Uncheck the corresponding box to remove the permission to install applications from outside the Google Play Store.

Finally, you should bear in mind that this process can change from one mobile device to another. Even the stock of Android is different from Android Oreo and Android 11, all when doing this process. If you can’t find the settings initially, keep looking because it may be in a different place.

