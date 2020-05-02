Take advantage of this guide to learn how to disinfect a keyboard, mouse, controls, and headphones so you can rest easy when using these accessories during home quarantine, even if they are shared by others. Video games have become an important means of entertainment for these days of quarantine. Read WhatsApp: How to change the font size and background of chats?

However, there are families whose members must go out to work, buy food or cover some basic needs, such as going to the bank teller, and are vulnerable to contracting Covid-19.

You must disinfect your devices. Photo: Pixabay

According to the World Health Organization, Covid-19 is transmitted through tiny droplets of respiratory secretions expelled when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks. It is also possible to become infected if you touch a contaminated surface and then put your hand to your eyes, mouth, or nose.

Read Xiaomi could be spying on you and collecting your information

Read Open Google Meet for any video call

Although there is no certainty on how long the virus survives on surfaces, since it depends on the type of surface, temperature, humidity of the environment and other factors, the WHO recommends cleaning surfaces that could be infected and washing hands with soap and water , or with a solution with 70 percent isopropyl alcohol.

To play quietly at home and without the worry of sharing your controls or your computer accessories, follow these steps to help you disinfect your gadgets properly.

SMARTPHONE

The telephone is one of the personal devices that we manipulate most frequently. We play with him, we check social networks, we send voice notes and we make calls or video conferences, so his exposure to saliva is very high.

Before sharing the phone with your children, follow the measures shared by Daniel Aguilar, director of corporate communication at LG Electronics Mexico, to avoid the presence of viruses and bacteria on your smartphone.

What would be the proper procedure to clean our smartphone?

To clean our devices, we can use a microfiber or flannel wet with a mixture of at least 60 percent water and 40 percent alcohol. As an additional measure, it is good to know if our device has IP68 certification (water resistance capacity), if it does, it is recommended to wash it with soap and water.

In the case of Apple products, such as iPad, iPhone or iPod, the company ensures that it is appropriate to use wipes with 70 percent isopropyl alcohol, or disinfecting towels, as long as you gently clean hard, non-porous surfaces such as the screen or other exterior surfaces, with a soft, lint-free cloth that is moistened with the disinfectant. Do not use the spray directly on the product.

IPhone has an oleophobic, fingerprint-resistant coating. Please note that cleaning products and abrasive materials will wear away the coating and can scratch the iPhone.

Avoid using bleach and getting moisture into the Apple device. Do not immerse it in any cleaning agent, remember that liquid damage is not covered with protection plans called AppleCare.

During the cleaning of the device, be it iOS or Android, it is advisable to be careful with the charging ports, headphones, speakers and microphone, since when exposed to a considerable amount of liquid, they can suffer damage that is often irreversible.

CONSOLES

Please note that the cleaning process must be careful to avoid damaging the finishes of the controls, for example the special edition ones.

In the case of Xbox, Microsoft recommends that if you plan to use liquids, do not apply them directly to the console or controls. It is important that you turn off the console and unplug it from the electrical outlet before cleaning.

Take into account that the cleaning process must be careful. Photo: Reforma

For disinfecting specific devices, Xbox advises the following:

Xbox One, Xbox One S / All Digital Edition, and Xbox One X Consoles – Use a microfiber cloth moistened with 70 percent or less isopropyl alcohol (IPA) solution. Do not use disinfecting wipes.

Xbox Wireless Controller: Use 70 percent or less isopropyl alcohol (IPA) solution, or use sanitizing wipes such as Sani-Cloth Plus PDI Wipes, Covidien Impregnated Gauze, CaviWipes, Germicidal Wipes with Clorox Healthcare Bleach, and Total Solutions Sanitizing Wipes.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller – Use only a soft cloth dampened with 70% or less IPA solution. Do not use disinfecting wipes.

Xbox Adaptive Control – Use either of the sanitizing wipes listed above or a soft cloth dampened with a 70 percent or less IPA solution.

The Nintendo Switch case is more complicated. The official Nintendo Customer Service account in Japan suggested on Twitter that users should avoid the use of alcohol and even non-alcoholic disinfectant towels, as they can damage or deform the plastic parts of the Joy-Con.

The general recommendation of Nintendo is to avoid disinfecting substances, since it could damage and deform the components of the Joy-Con.

Instead, the measure Nintendo Customer Service recommends is that you use a soft, dry cloth. The console and accessories manual for precautions and maintenance is shown on the official Nintendo site, where the company only says to use a lens cleaning cloth or glasses to clean the screen.

In addition, it warns that if the Nintendo Switch console comes into contact with liquids, you should clean it immediately with a soft cloth slightly moistened only with water.

PlayStation also doesn’t have a special cleaning protocol for the PS4 console. The only suggestion in the user manual for cleaning is to unplug the power cord from the electrical outlet before you start cleaning or moving the console.

So if you prefer to follow the advice of other companies to have peace of mind about the hygiene of your Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 4, keep in mind that the components of your accessories could be damaged.

COMPUTERS

The computer can be shared among several people, whether it is to play games, take classes online or do home office.

Although cleaning procedures may vary between models, we turned to Pablo Meneses, business development manager at HyperX, the brand of computer peripherals and accessories focused on the gaming market, for advice on how to properly clean accessories for a desktop PC.

How often should I disinfect my PC accessories?

If you share your equipment it is recommended that you do a superficial cleaning every time you use the computer, in more detail it could be daily or every third day.

Surface cleaning requires a microfiber cloth and isopropyl alcohol in a mixture of 60 or 70 percent.

In the case of the headset, or earphones, you can make direct shots with the isopropyl alcohol spray towards the pads and into the microphone, which is very important because it is very close to the mouth.

For the rest of the parts, it is recommended to gently carve the surfaces with the microfiber towel moistened with the isopropyl alcohol.

It is recommended to do a superficial cleaning of your keyboard and mouse every time you use them.

On keyboard and mouse you should perform surface cleaning by running the microfiber moistened with isopropyl alcohol over the keys and buttons. Make sure the towel is not too wet and wring it out to prevent liquid from getting into the accessories.

If you plan to use disinfecting towels, check that they contain the proportions of isopropyl alcohol necessary for effective cleaning. Remember to check if the materials on your computer are suitable for exposure to these types of substances.

As for the mousepad, it is not recommended that it undergo strong carving as if it were a garment. Simply pass over the isopropyl alcohol moistened microfiber handkerchief.

What does “deep cleaning” consist of?

Pablo Meneses, HyperX Mexico

Deep cleaning requires removing parts from peripherals. In HyperX hearing aids you can remove the ear cushions, to clean with a soft bristled toothbrush and carve a little deep between the seams and where there may be skin or fat residue.

Detachable, or non-detachable, microphones have grooves where the sound part comes in, so you can run the brush a little damp to clean. When cleaning a mechanical keyboard in depth, it is suggested that you first take a photo to identify the arrangement of the keys. HyperX keyboards have a clip to remove each of the keys.

Once removed you can soak the keys in water with a ratio of 3 to 5 percent soap (hand or fret) over the water so as not to foam as much. While you let the keys dry, you can use compressed air or a toothbrush to finish removing the debris that is housed near the mechanical switches.

The clips included on the HyperX keyboards make it easy to remove the keys for easy customization and maintenance.

Despite the fact that these cleaning tips will decrease the risks of contracting an infection, or catching various diseases, the suggestion that all companies share is that you stay home and wash your hands constantly.

Pablo Meneses, HyperX Mexico

.