Do not miss the opportunity to create your own Vaseline 100% natural and homemade! With this preparation you can ensure the amount of healthy ingredients and also you can also add a little smell or taste, if you wish.

The petroleum jelly that we acquire in a store is usually made with petroleum derivatives, resulting in its preparation having to go through various chemical processes, ceasing to be healthy from the first step of its preparation.

Preparation of natural petrolatum

For this reason, it is much better and healthier to take advantage of the thousands of nutritional components that we can find in a natural product, taking into account the fact that we can use it in different ways.

Ingredients to create your own Vaseline:

Ingredients to create your own Vaseline:

100 ml of olive oil.

50 grams of cocoa butter.

Essential oil of your choice.

30 grams of beeswax (found in health food stores).

Preparation to create your own Vaseline:

Preparation to create your own Vaseline:

Start by adding the olive oil in a saucepan over low heat, when it has warmed up you must add the beeswax, move slowly with a wooden or plastic spoon. In all this process it is important that you do not raise the flame of the fire, keep it low.

When you have noticed that the wax has completely melted, then it is time to add the cocoa butter. Stir once more until you see that the olive oil, Vaseline and butter have been integrated, then it is there when you can proceed to lower the pot from the heat.

Then in a previously disinfected glass container, you can add the mixture, wait for it to cool down and add the essence you have chosen. Do not add this last ingredient, when everything is still hot, since it can lose important components.

