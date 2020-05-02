Until a few years ago, the average for WiFi in some countries, such as the United States, had reached 22%, and even today it stands at around 18 megabytes per second, a situation that places the United States at a global broadband speed. However, in many cases your router is out of date. For this you can configure a WiFi repeater very easily. As easy as connecting an appliance.

Installing this type of equipment in most cases is not complicated at all, but it is necessary to follow the manufacturer’s instructions. If you have problems with your connections, you can click on the following link so you can recover WiFi network passwords in Windows 10.

How does a WiFi repeater work?

Before going fully into the configuration of a WiFi repeater, it is necessary to know how they work. It is essentially about expanding the coverage area of ​​your wireless network. This in order to amplify the signal and that it is transmitted to a much wider area.

This means that a wireless signal is received from your router and relays it to another localized area in the search to cover a wider radius of additional network coverage. Accessible when it is out of range of your router’s finite coverage area.

Although this procedure generally comes with a reduction in speed because it changes constantly. All this between receiving the signal from your router and transmitting the new signal. You should consider it a compensation mode when it comes to having more signal rather than speed.

Differences between repeaters and extenders

With the passage of time, a series of teams have appeared that reinforce the coverage of the WiFi you have. What has also spawned a whole series of devices that can end up being confusing. That despite being similar, they have many differences. You can see repeaters, adapters, reinforcements, among others.

Often, all of these terms are used interchangeably, but there are differences in how this equipment works. Generally, the term “repeater” is a first-generation WiFi extender, or one that picks up your router’s signal to extend it even further. This type of equipment does not connect directly to your network and does not create a new network.

The term extender is an independent equipment that is used with a cable connection either a coaxial cable or an electrical outlet so that it connects directly to your home network and manages to create a second WiFi network outside the original coverage of your zone router.

When using WiFi amplifier it is indistinct for these types of devices so as a general term, WiFi amplifier is used, which can be a repeater or an extender, so you need to read the small letters first to know what You are buying.

When do you need a WiFi repeater?

A reliable WiFi repeater that is also perfectly installed, can double your coverage area. In case your router is on the most hidden wall in your house, a repeater could make it easier to reach the network to the opposite end of the house, making sure to cover all the spaces.

Of course, a repeater will not always be the first solution since it brings with it a series of warnings. You should always make sure to better position your router in the most central location so that it covers all spaces and that it is also in a high place and free of obstructions that do not allow the signal to come easily.

It is important that you can avoid the interference of devices such as microwave ovens, power cables, lights, telephones, sound reproduction systems and USB 3 equipment. Additionally, you should verify that your router is updated, Doing so could increase your signal range by 120%, especially if it is a recent model.

In addition, you should bear in mind that repeaters decrease the speed of the network, so when using this type of equipment the speed decreases. These devices are recommended when you must create a short hop in your signal range and when fewer than five connected devices are used at the same time and no large amount of data is being transmitted.

WiFi Repeater Configuration

In those cases in which your router is not updated, with a good location, free of transfers and yet you still cannot check emails in any of the areas without jumping to the cellular network of your mobile. Which is not ideal for paying your bill. This is when the installation of a repeater is needed.

It is necessary to consult the instructions of the manufacturer of your equipment since each configuration varies according to the model of the same. In case you don’t have a manual, in almost all models the basic concepts are very similar and the instructions tend to be consistent even in the number terminologies to be entered.

In principle, you should choose a location that is free from obstructions that may interfere with your router’s signal. An example is the concrete walls, which surpass those of wood or glass. You must connect the repeater to a power outlet that is in the location that you have established.

By using a nearby laptop, you must connect the repeater. You can achieve this by connecting an Ethernet cable directly from the repeater to the computer, it is recommended or you must connect to a wireless network.

When you are connected, you should open the local area network properties of your computer. If you are in Windows, you must select Start, go to Control Panel, then press View network status and tasks, then go to the option Manage network connections. There you must right click on Local Area Network and choose Properties, followed by Internet Protocol version 4 (IPV4) and Properties again.

Configuration Verification

In order for you to verify the repeater’s instructions, you need to make sure that the default IP address you need to enter in the blank field is usually 192.168.10.1. There you will also need to enter common number strings for the subnet mask and default gateway.

You must open a web browser and enter the following address: http://192.168.10.1, in the address bar. In case it asks you to enter a DNS server address, you must leave the field blank. When prompted for a username and password, you must enter admin in both fields or admin in the username and password field in the password field. This will take you to the Configuration Wizard.

You must choose the wireless repeater mode and click Repeater – OneKey Settings. When it appears, you must select the button called “Wireless network selection” and click Update list. You can choose the wireless network of the main router for you to connect the repeater of the router and click on the Next button.

You must enter the password of your WiFi network in the Pre-shared password field when requested in case the network is protected. Now, you must click Apply and restart, then OK.

By the time your WiFi repeater setup is complete, you will find that your wireless signal has more range than at other times. It is time for you to enjoy the new reach of your internet.

