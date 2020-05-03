If you want to learn how to configure qBittorrent, here we give you some simple instructions so you can do it easily and smoothly. You should know that qBittorrent is an excellent free alternative to µtorrent. Also, you can run it on most of the most used operating systems in the world, such as Windows, Mac OS and Linux.

Steps for you to configure qBittorrent easily

First of all, you must download qBittorrent from its official website. After you download and install it, you need to do a few settings before adding a torrent to the download list. If you have a proxy like Proxied, then this will be a snap because we take the configuration with this network proxy as an example.

In this way, when you are in qBittorrent, you must go to Tools – Options – Connection. Here you can randomly place your “listen” port at a higher number. You have to know what you are doing in these options. Then, you must select SOCKS5 in the section called “Proxy Server”. You must enter 10.10.10.1 in the field called Host. Also be sure to change the port from 8080 to 1080.

When you finish configuring this part, you should check the box labeled “Use proxy for peer connections.” In case you need additional security and privacy, you must uncheck the “Enable DHT” and “Enable PEX” boxes. Similarly, uncheck the box “Enable local peer discovery.” Finally, you must enable the box that says “Anonymous Mode”.

This setup might have some difficulties

You should be clear that the options you modified earlier will make you find pairs slower than normal. This especially applies to public torrents. It will also slow down your connection. If you agree, just click on the Apply option and then click on accept to save the changes.

If you want to test, start downloading torrents from the tool installed on your computer. You must be patient and take a few minutes to collect the information. In this case, you should see speeds of around 80% or higher as your maximum torrent speed. If you have a Linux distribution like Ubuntu, the torrent download you want doesn’t need to be completed.

Setting up qBittorrent on a Linux operating system always has a good number of seeders. In addition, it is a test mode that allows you to verify that the tool is working correctly, such as a download file. If you have finished the tests, you only have to stop the download and delete said file.

Now, you just have to start downloading the torrents you want and start to see their download speed. You must take into account that said speed may vary after configuring qBittorrent in the operating system that you have installed on your computer. If you see that you have slow speeds, take a look at the qBittorrent settings again before you need to call technical support. Luck!

