For starters, it is truly difficult for two or more people to work simultaneously on a PowerPoint presentation. This is because Office does not have the same collaboration functions that Google Slides offers. One way to avoid this problem is to combine PowerPoint presentations into one file. Of course, we will tell you how you can do it.

You should know that combining two PowerPoint presentations can be done by importing the slides. This with the option called “Reuse slides” or using the copy and paste method.

These instructions are designed to work with the latest versions of Office. Including Microsoft Office 2016 and 2019, as well as Office 365 and Online versions. The instructions may vary for earlier versions of PowerPoint.

Steps to combine PowerPoint presentations

The best method to merge PowerPoint files or at least the method that PowerPoint officially supports is the “Reuse slides” option. This feature combines the content of one presentation file into another. Matching the theme of the new presentation file in the merge process.

To help you do this, open your PowerPoint presentation file. This is the file you are looking to combine. On the “Start” tab, found on the ribbon. Select the button labeled “New Slide” and then click the “Reuse Slides” option. This is at the bottom of the drop-down menu that appears.

Now, a menu will appear on the right. Click the “Browse” button to locate the PowerPoint presentation file you want to merge into your open file.

Find your second PowerPoint file and then click the “Open” button so you can insert it.

Reuse of slides

Now you will see a list of slides from your second presentation in the “Reuse slides” menu that appears on the right side of the window.

First, you must decide the format of the inserted slides. If you want to keep the format, including the theme of the original presentation. You need to make sure that the “Keep source formatting” check box is selected at the bottom of the Reuse slides menu. If you don’t check this option, your inserted slides will have the style of the open presentation applied.

To allow you to insert individual slides, right-click a slide and then select the “Insert Slide” option. If not, click the “Insert all slides” option to copy all the slides into your open PowerPoint presentation.

Now your slide or slides will be inserted into the open presentation. Immediately below the slide you selected last. Similarly, with your combined PowerPoint files, you can save the combined file by clicking File – Save or File – Save As.

How can you copy and paste PowerPoint slides?

As you can see, the “Reuse slides” method allows you to change the format of the slides before inserting them. In the same way, you can combine PowerPoint files by copying the slides from one open file and only inserting them into another.

To help you do this, open a PowerPoint presentation and select the slides you want to copy from the slide selection menu on the left. Now, you must right-click on the selected slides and press the “Copy” option. This so that they are copied to the clipboard.

You must switch to the PowerPoint presentation in which you want to paste your slides. Then in the slide selection menu on the left. Right-click the position where you want to paste the slides.

Now to paste the slides and apply the theme of the open presentation file to them. You must click the paste option called “Use destination theme”. To preserve the theme and format of the original slides. Select the paste option called “Keep source format”.

The slides you have pasted will appear in your new presentation, in the position you have chosen. Finally, you must save the combined file by clicking File – Save or File – Save as. And this is all you have to do.

Finally you already know how to combine PowerPoint presentations, as you have seen, the procedure is really simple.

