It bothers us that strangers call our cell phones for advertising purposes. And even if you ask for it in multiple occasions, there are companies that insist on calling your cell phone to offer services and products. If you are tired, we will tell you everything you need to know to block a number from any phone.

Although you can also have the help of your telephone company, there will always be different ways to avoid those unwanted calls. Please read this guide carefully of all the methods you can use.

Block a call on a phone Smart Android is a bit more complicated than Apple devices. The Android operating system gives different manufacturers the freedom to customize it their way, which means that the steps to block numbers may vary a little depending on the model.

If you are using a phone that runs Android Stock or it is part of the Android One program, you have three options to block calls.

You can also block a number from the Android Messaging app. Just open the app and touch and hold the contact that you want to block. Once you select it, tap the Blocking (circle with a line through it) at the top right of the screen.

Block a call on a Samsung phone

Blocking calls on a Samsung is much like stock phones.

There are two ways to block the number on a Samsung device. If you want to enter the number you want to block, open the application Phone and select the icon Menu (there are three points). Tap Settings> Blocked numbers and add the number and voila! You can also block unknown numbers from this menu, just by checking the option Block unknown calls.