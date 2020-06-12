Home

your cellphone to offer services and products. If you are tired, we will tell you everything you need to know to block a number from any phone. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> It bothers us that strangers call our cell phones for advertising purposes. And even if you ask for it in multiple Occasionally, there are companies that insist on calling your cell phone to offer services and products.If you are tired, we will tell you everything you need to know to block a number from any phone. telephone companyThere will always be different ways to avoid those unwanted calls. Please read this guide carefully of all the methods you can use. “Data-reactid =” 13 “> Although you can also have the help of your telephone company, there will always be different ways to avoid those unwanted calls. Please read this guide carefully of all the methods you can use. Android It is a little more complicated than on Apple devices. The Android operating system gives different manufacturers the freedom to customize it their way, which means that the steps to block numbers may vary slightly depending on the model. “Data-reactid =” 15 “> Block a call on a phone Smart Android is a bit more complicated than Apple devices.The Android operating system gives different manufacturers the freedom to customize it their way, which means that the steps to block numbers may vary a little depending on the model. Android Stock or is it part of the program Android One, you have three options to block calls. “data-reactid =” 42 “> If you are using a phone that runs Android Stock or it is part of the Android One program, you have three options to block calls. Android. Just open the app and touch and hold the contact you want to block. Once you select it, tap the icon Blocking (circle with a line through it) at the top right of the screen. “data-reactid =” 49 “> You can also block a number from the Android Messaging app. Just open the app and touch and hold the contact that you want to block. Once you select it, tap the Blocking (circle with a line through it) at the top right of the screen. Block a call on a Samsung phone Blocking calls on a Samsung is much like stock phones. Samsung. If you want to enter the number you want to block, open the application Phone and select the icon Menu (there are three points). Tap Configuration & gt; Blocked numbers and add the number and voila! You can also block unknown numbers from this menu, just by checking the option Block unknown calls. “data-reactid =” 77 “> There are two ways to block the number on a Samsung device. If you want to enter the number you want to block, open the application Phone and select the icon Menu (there are three points). Tap Settings> Blocked numbers and add the number and voila! You can also block unknown numbers from this menu, just by checking the option Block unknown calls. Block a call on an LG phone Block a call on an HTC phone When it comes to blocking calls on an HTC smartphone, the experience is quite similar to that of an Android. Block a call on a Huawei phone Huawei? Things are a little different. Huawei offers two ways to block calls. “Data-reactid =” 143 “> Do you want to block a call on a Huawei smartphone? Things are a little different. Huawei offers two ways to block calls.

Block a call using third-party applications

how to block a number on Android, for information on third-party applications that can help you manage unwanted calls. “data-reactid =” 164 “> If none of these options works for you, don’t worry, there are still other options available that you can try. block a number on Android, to get information about third-party applications that can help you manage unwanted calls.

Blocking a call on an iPhone

iPhone it is quite simple. If you are using iOS 7 or later (and it probably is), you can follow these steps to block voice calls, text messages, and Facetime. “data-reactid =” 191 “> Blocking calls through an iPhone is pretty straightforward. If you are using iOS 7 or later (and it probably is), you can follow these steps to block voice calls, text messages, and FaceTime.

block calls from an iPhone for more detailed instructions. “data-reactid =” 194 “> If you are using an older version of iOS, things might work somewhat differently. We suggest checking out how to block calls from an iPhone for more detailed instructions.

Blocking a call through your operator

Verizon

Verizon offers postpaid customers two options to block calls. The first option allows you to block up to five numbers for a period of 90 days or less.

Blocks. Select the corresponding line and go to Block calls and messages. Click this and enter the number you want to block. Tap save. “data-reactid =” 198 “> To use this option, log in to your Verizon account and go to the Blocks page. Select the appropriate line and go to Block calls and messages. Click this and enter the number you want to block. Tap save.

Verizon Smart Family PremiumAlthough it is worth $ 10 a month, it offers permanent blocking of up to 20 numbers, as well as other more advanced blocking features. “data-reactid =” 199 “> If you don’t want to block those numbers every 90 days or It simply has more numbers that you want to banish, we recommend that you check the Verizon Smart Family Premium option, which although it is worth $ 10 a month, offers permanent blocking of up to 20 numbers, as well as other more advanced blocking features.

AT&T

iOS and Android) “data-reactid =” 201 “> AT&T offers two services to block calls: AT&T Call Protect and AT&T Call Protect Plus. The services are part of the AT&T Call Protect applications (iOS and Android).

AT&T Call Protect allows you to manually block numbers from the AT&T Call Protect application. This service is free, however, you cannot block unknown numbers.

AT&T Call Protect Plus, you can block unknown numbers and select different methods to handle the calls that you have blocked. “data-reactid =” 203 “> If you need more flexibility, AT&T offers AT&T Call Protect Plus for $ 4 dollars a month. With AT&T Call Protect Plus, you can block unknown numbers and select different methods to handle the calls you have blocked.

Sprint

My Sprint. Choose My Sprint & gt; Permissions & gt; Block voice. Tap Block only the following phone numbers for incoming and outgoing calls. Enter the number you want to block, then select Number & gt; save. “data-reactid =” 205 “> Unlike other operators, Sprint allows you to block numbers fairly easily. To block a number, log into your account My Sprint. Choose My Sprint> Permissions> Block voice. Tap Block only the following phone numbers for incoming and outgoing calls. Enter the number you want to block, then select Number> Save.

T Mobile

My T-Mobile as the primary account holder. Choose Profile followed by Family controls. Choose Family Allowances & gt; Manage and select the appropriate number in your plan and enter the number you want to block. “data-reactid =” 208 “> To block numbers in T-Mobile, log in to your My T-Mobile account as the primary account holder. Choose Profile followed by Family controls. Choose Family Allowances> Manage and select the appropriate number in your plan and enter the number you want to block.

Add your number to the National Registry “Do not Call”

DoNotCall.gov and sign up. You can add up to three numbers at a time, but you will need to add an email address to confirm your registration. “Data-reactid =” 210 “> If you receive calls from many unknown numbers, it may be time to add your number to the National Do not Call (or Do Not Call) from the Federal Trade Commission To add your number, simply go to DoNotCall.gov and sign in. You can add up to three numbers at a time, but you must add an email address to confirm your registration .

file a complaint to the FTC. “data-reactid =” 211 “> Although the FTC will regularly add your number within 24 hours, it may take up to a month for product and service promoters to stop calling. If you continue to receive unwanted calls after 31 days, you can file a complaint with the FTC.

Learn how to block a number from any phone appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 213 “> The post Learn how to block a number from any phone appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.

