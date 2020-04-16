If you are a vegan person, and you want to give that exquisite touch to vegetables, here are some tricks that will make you suck your fingers. Try it!

April 15, 2020 10:22 p.m.

One of the most common problems at the time of continuing a healthy diet is giving better flavor to vegetables, although we know that legumes are foods that lack a great flavor many times we find it difficult to incorporate them into our meals.

Learn how to add a tasty touch to vegetables

However, we must keep in mind that vegetables are a magnificent source of vitamins that provide very small amounts of calories, so today you will know some tips that will help you include more vegetables in your meals in a natural and appetizing way.

Vary your presentation

Steamed

Learn how to add a tasty touch to vegetables

This presentation is ideal for preparing salads, for this you can add ginger, fennel, peppermint and any other herb you want and give that rich aroma to your palate.

Stir fry

Learn how to add a tasty touch to vegetables

This is a fairly easy option where you can mix any vegetable you want, not without first, taking into account the following tips:

First sauté the vegetables of different colors and textures to enrich the contribution of vitamins. If you want to give it that pleasant flavor, experiment using it with different oils such as toasted sesame, avocado, etc. Or if you prefer to use some spices or condiments like garlic sauce, soy sauce, among others.

Roasts

Learn how to add a tasty touch to vegetables

Without a doubt, this is another recommended method to give vegetables better flavor, especially those vegetables that are quite solid, such as broccoli or cauliflower. Brown all the vegetables you will consume in a frying pan over medium heat, after roasting you can accompany them with some sweet or salty dressings. Try them you will love it!