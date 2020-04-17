Denim shorts are basic and efficient. In this period of social detachment, how about taking the piece out of the wardrobe and testing different possibilities of wearing it? Thus, you will have more options for looks when the situation normalizes.

Isis Valverde (Photo: @ isisvalverde / Instagram / Reproduction)

Photo: They on the Red Carpet

The piece combines with t-shirt, smock, top, jacket, boot, flat shoes, sneakers… Be inspired by the productions of Isis Valverde, Camila Queiroz, Juliana Paes, Maisa and Larissa Manoela:

Celebrity looks with denim shorts (Photos: Instagram / Reproduction)

Photo: They on the Red Carpet

With blouse inside

Isis Valverde bet on a geometric print blouse and put it inside the shorts, which makes the leg look longer.

# ficus1: When wearing denim shorts, prefer looser models on the legs. If it’s too tight, get a bigger one, okay?

With top

How about leaving part of the belly on display with cropped top, as you did Maisa? Also worth a shirt with a knot on the bar.

# ficus2: Combine cropped top with skirt, pants or high waisted shorts that cover the navel.

# StaySad3: THE destroyed is on the rise, but remember that the torn works as a point of attention, especially if, along with it, there are worn and faded. Therefore, those who have thick thighs or broad hips should avoid interferences of an exaggerated size and concentrated in the disproportionate regions so as not to enlarge or show what they do not want. The fray in the bar is more democratic and super-current.

With denim jacket

Jeans with jeans is always a good choice. Larissa Manoela matched shorts and jacket, complete with pink blouse and rhinestone belt.

# ficus4: Jeans with jeans is on the rise. It is worth betting on similar washing pieces, benefiting from the lengthening effect of the monochromatic look, or creating contrast with different tones.

With boot

Do shorts and boots match? Yes! The result is well stripped. Juliana Paes he wore a black jacket and boots.

# ficus2: The red boot cuts the silhouette and therefore flattens. Take care, especially if you are short. The tip is to bet on stretching tricks, such as V neckline and monochromatic look.

With gown

The casual look of Camila Queiroz features gown with applications on long sleeves and denim shorts. What about?

# StaySad6: The boho chic style brings fluid fabrics, tunics, gowns, bare shoulders, brown leather accessories, crochet, suede, long skirt. The result is stripped down and informal. You bet!

