Yes, marathoning series in your spare time can also help your business. Fictions and reality shows not only contain entertainment; in some you can also find valuable lessons that will be useful in your own projects.

Whether it is to get to know your client better, to refine negotiation strategies, or to analyze how great entrepreneurs built their empire from scratch. To illustrate it, here are some suggestions.

1. Madam C.J. Walker: A self-made woman

This series tells how Sarah Breedlove (Octavia Spencer), a humble African-American laundress, built an empire of beauty products and became the first self-made millionaire, at a time when racial segregation was the norm, and women, they had few opportunities.

It is an excellent portrait of the entrepreneur’s ideal process, since he knew how to see a business opportunity, he avoided the obstacles, he overcame his competition, he grew the company, and he took advantage of its success to improve the lives of African-American women. You find it on Netflix.

2. The mind, in a nutshell

This documentary series has five episodes of about 20 minutes in which it tries to unravel some of the questions in reference to the functioning of the mind, such as memories, dreams, and anxiety.

The series mixes testimonies of normal people, experts in the area and images of all kinds, spun with the narration of Emma Stone. Although it is not exactly about entrepreneurship, it does contain extremely interesting data that will help you get to know your customers better. You find it on Netflix.

3. Shark Tank México

In this program “the sharks” are successful entrepreneurs -among them Carlos Bremer, Arturo Elías Ayub, and Patricia Armendáriz Guerra- looking for new products and services to invest. Entrepreneurs must present their ideas and negotiate with them to obtain capital.

By observing their presentations you will learn how to communicate your business idea, deal with potential investors, and the characteristics that make a project attractive and viable in the long term. You find it in Claro Video.

4. The Mentalist

Patrick Jane (Simon Baker) uses his observational skills combined with skills in hypnosis, conjuring and illusionism to sell himself as a television psychic. However, when his wife and daughter are murdered, he uses his talent to collaborate as an adviser to the California Bureau of Investigation (BIC) in the search for the person who killed his family.

In this series, you will learn about the power of manipulation, empathy, and persuasion, all of which are essential to closing a sale. You find it on Amazon Prime.

5. Better Call Saul

This prequel to the hit series Breaking Bad chronicles the life and rise of attorney James Morgan “Jimmy” McGill (Bob Odenkirk), six years before his encounter with Walter White (Bryan Cranston) as Saul Goodman.

Although Saul does not always play on the right side of the law, with him you will learn how to set up your own office or consulting, attract clients and retain them by competing with the greats. You find it on Netflix.

6. Girlboss

This series produced by Charlize Theron tells the true story of Sophia Amoruso (Britt Roberston), founder and former CEO of online fashion giant Nasty Gal, who started out selling used clothing online.

Although it only has one season, it is enough to reflect how an entrepreneur can be different, and offer added value by having what customers are looking for and others cannot see. You find it on Netflix.

7. Billions

This created American television series starring Emmy winners Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis recounts the legal battles of the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Chuck Rodes, with hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod of AX Capital. .

With it, you can delve into the struggle between power and politics on Wall Street; and observe how with alliances, agility and intelligence, the protagonists get ahead of their competition. You find it on Amazon Prime.

8. How to make it in America

No one said that being successful is easy. So Ben Epstein (Bryan Greenberg) teams up with his friend Cam Calderon (Victor Rasuk) in search of a plan that will allow them to succeed in the design industry in New York, with their own rules.

Although he only had two seasons, they are enough to tackle with a touch of humor the challenges of founding a startup, and how to solve them. You find it on Amazon Prime.

9. Undercover Boss (The infiltrator)

Can you imagine working side by side with your boss, without knowing his true identity? In this two-time Emmy-winning series, executives assume a false identity and take the lowest-level jobs at their companies to discover how things really work.

In each episode, the leader on duty and with him the viewers, discover the details of the companies’ operation, and how to use them to improve their strategy. You find it on Hulu.

10. Silicon Valley

How to found a tech startup in Silicon Valley, compete, solve problems, raise capital and not die trying – basically, that’s the plot of this series.

With it, you can delve into the world of entrepreneurship, startup incubators, seed capital, angel investors and competitive innovation ecosystems, as well as burst out laughing. You find it on HBO.

11. Ballers

Starring Dwayne Johnson, this series tells how Spencer Strasmore, a retired player in the National Football League (NFL) begins a career as a financial advisor to his former teammates.

You will see how he approaches the same market from a different perspective, starts a new life and guides others to be as successful as he was. You find it on Amazon Prime.

12. The Toys That Made Us

In two seasons directed by Tom Stern, this docuserie delves into the minds behind the world’s top toy companies.

They don’t just remember creating icons like Barbie or Lego; They also narrate their entry into the market, reveal marketing strategies, analyze business decisions they made, and review the causes of the decline that toys are experiencing today. You find it on Netflix.

13. StartUp

Follow the story of GenCoin, a fintech focused on digital currencies that raises capital from three strangers, who, it turns out, are not entrepreneurs but criminals.

Although the fight for entrepreneurial survival pales a bit compared to the fight to preserve life and freedom before the inquiries of an FBI agent willing to do anything, in it you will find some information on how to found and start a startup. You find it on Amazon Prime.

14. House of Lies

Created by Matthew Carnahan and directed by Stephen Hopkins, House of Lies chronicles the life of Marty (Don Cheadle), a cunning business management consultant who is willing to do anything, including break the law, in order to obtain information. useful for your customers. You find it on Amazon Prime.

