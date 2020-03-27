Are you tired of applying a “ritual Juay” when you try to have a conversation in English with another person? Do you want to learn this language but life / money / desire are not enough for you? Are you reading this with a commercial voice? Do you have a lot of time at home due to social isolation from the coronavirus? If you answered “yes” to any of these three questions, read on because this information surely interests you.

And is that National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), has made its online platform called Virtual Language Environment (AVI) available to the public, one in which you will find courses and support material with which through four skills you will be able to learn several languages ​​such as English, French and soon Italian. No more washawashear the songs you like!

In the AVI description, the “Maximum House of Studies” details that this platform has Learning Support Units (UAPA), which will allow users to practice the topics they consider most complicated in their process of studying the language they prefer, in which they also will be able to self-evaluate the knowledge acquired as they progress through the course.

Despite the fact that this course is ideal for learning English, French or Italian, the AVI recommends that if you want to learn any of these languages ​​perfectly, follow the proposed order – that is, start with level A1 and end with level B2– marked by the descriptors of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages.

It is worth mentioning that in these courses people will also be able to find Reading Comprehension Strategies, where they will develop skills to understand texts that are written in a language other than Spanish. Now with this course you will no longer have a pretext for not learning English or any other language that catches your attention, and above all to tell your boss that you are already bored of being at home. What language do you want to master?