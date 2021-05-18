Learn English with the best iPhone apps

We have never had so many resources with which to learn English or any other language. You can learn while do you listen to music on Spotify or Apple Music. While you watch series or movies on Netflix, HBO or Prime Video. Or while watching content on YouTube or Twitch. Not to mention the applications that they combine play with learning.

Precisely, mobile apps have proliferated for years that turn the task of learning English into short-term hobbies with which occupy the idle hours and thus learn something useful while traveling by bus or waiting for a meeting to start.

We recently saw the best applications to learn English on Android. Most of them have an iPhone version, like Duolingo, Busuu or Babbel. We expand that list with proposals for iPhone and iPad.

EWA: Learn English Language

It is one of the most downloaded apps to learn English on the Spanish App Store. His name is EWA: Learn English Language and allows you to practice your English with 15-minute activities a day.

One of the advantages of this application is that it teaches practical English through content in English, be it books, articles or television videos. The result is that you will learn words or expressions while enjoying playful material in English.

EWA: Learn English Language combine books and videos with more classic elements such as learning cards or flashcards. In this app you will see them with more than 40,000 cards that cover all areas of the language you are learning.

Falou

Its style and dynamics will remind you of Duolingo. Falou I bet you short activities that will teach you to write, read and understand written and spoken English. All this without taking a lot of time and with more than 100 practical examples from day to day.

Another attraction of this app is the use of audio fragments to polish and improve your spoken english. And if you achieve the objectives, you will receive a practical certificate.

Otherwise, Falou It is used to learn English and other languages. In addition, it has part of the free content and part of subscription payment.

Ule: learn English language

Similar to the first app I mentioned, Ule: learn English language It proposes you to learn English by reading books in that language. Simple as that. Or not.

Anyone could read a book in English. But to make your task easier, you can see the meaning of the words that you do not know, learn single words through repetition and complete the more than 100 thematic lessons that will help you write or speak in English fluently.

Ule: learn English language works by subscription. And to make learning English more comfortable for you, you can motivate yourself by watching the usage statistics of the application.

Cake

In English, a piece of cake is the equivalent of a piece of cake, something easy to do. From this expression is born Cake, an app to learn English using Youtube videos. Thus, this application focuses on conversations and spoken English.

In addition to watching and repeating videos, yourself you will test your pronunciation speaking to the app, which will recognize by AI if you speak correctly. On the other hand, you have a tool to practice conversations and a series of quick tests to test your level of English.

The best of Cake is that, for the moment, it is totally free. Also, you can combine it with other apps or resources to learn English at times.

Read this too …