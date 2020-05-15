Mexico.- As the health contingency continues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students continue to take their classes online as part of the SEP program “Learn at Home”.

We share here the questions and activities for preschool level of this Friday, May 15, 2020, which you must solve and add to your experiences folder.

Language: Body Orchestra

Today you will produce sounds with your body to keep up with the music.

Do you like music? You will use your body to produce sounds … As if you were part of an orchestra!

Watch the following videos to develop the activities. Ask an adutlo to accompany you to see them and write the ideas that come to you.

Video 1: Children’s song – Play clap – Children’s music

Watch this video until the minute 03:56, do not forget to applaud at the rhythm that you set.

Video 2: CantaJuegp – The potpourri of the hands (Mexico version)

Video 3: Body percussions

Video 4: KOKOLEOKO – Traditional Ghanaian song

Video 5: Pim Pau – Opposites (rhythmic song play)

Now listen to a song and have fun! After listening to the song, you can try other opposites to set the rhythm, the ones you want.

Video 6: The Chiapanecas

One last video. The song you will listen to is called “Las Chiapanecas” and is danced by the Chiapas Catzojoyo Dance Group. Follow the rhythm as you know!

Questions and activities for the experience folder

Discuss with your family what you just saw in the videos. Try to answer the following questions. Ask whoever is with you to write down your answers:

Could you keep up?

Do you make some sounds better than others?

Keep making music and rhythms with your body. You can also try to imitate the sounds of instruments and other objects.

If you have your preschool album at home, ask a nearby adult to give it to you and look for musical instruments and objects on the indicated pages, look at them and try to make their sounds with the body:

My album. Preschool. First grade, page 24.

My album. Preschool. Second grade, page 29.

My album. Preschool. Third grade, page 12.

Language

In this session you will identify words and expressions from different localities or places in the country and even in other countries.

As you will see in the videos these words are called “regionalisms”, because they are only used in one place or region. You will also see that there are things that, although they are the same, can be called differently depending on where you are.

Watch and enjoy the following videos to learn regionalisms from different parts of the country.

Video 1: Tabasco regionalisms – Hands Up

In this video you will discover words and expressions from Tabasco, a state in the south of our country.

Video 2: Sonoran Dictionary: expressions and regionalisms of Sonora

Now he knows the words and expressions of Sonora, a state in northern Mexico. Ask whoever is with you to start the video at 01:56 and finish it at 09:07.

Video 3: Words and phrases they only say in Monterrey

Finally, he knows regionalisms of a city in the north of the country called Monterrey. Ask whoever is with you to pause the video at 02:36 and resume it at 02:58.

Questions and activities for the experience folder

Do your family use some of the words and expressions you saw in the videos?

How do they call bread in your house? Roll? French bread? Or in some other way?

In the last days you have seen videos from different countries such as Spain, Argentina, Chile, and, although the Spanish language is spoken in all of them, surely you have noticed that there are things that we know, but that are not called the same as in our country. For example, in Spain the jump rope is called “comba”, do you remember any other word than the one you use to call common things?

In this video, you will see with what different words from ours, some foods are called, look closely at what the foods you know are called.

Ask your family if they know anything else that is called different in other places. Draw it and write down the different words with which it is called.

Don’t forget to save your work in your experiences folder.

Thank you for your effort!

