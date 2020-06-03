Mexico.- The students of Mexico continue to take their classes online from the SEP program “Learn at Home” while maintaining the health contingency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Classes for all levels (preschool, primary, secondary and high school) are held from Monday to Friday at different times. To see the schedules and subjects from June 1 to 5 click HERE.

Remember that you can see the classes through the Ingenio TV channel (14.2 on open TV, 135 on Megacable, 164 on Totalplay, 306 on Dish, 131 on Axtel, 260 on Sky and 480 on Izzi).

High school hours Wednesday June 3

First grade

The first-year high school classes begin at 8:00 am (CDMX time) and end at 9:30 am, with two active breaks in the middle and end of the session.

Mother tongue. Spanish (8:00 a.m. to 8:25 a.m.)

Arts. Visual Arts (8:25 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.)

Active Break (8:50 a.m. to 8:55 a.m.)

History (9:00 a.m. to 9:25 a.m.)

Second grade

Classes for second grade of secondary school begin at 9:30 am (CDMX time) and end at 11:00, with two active breaks at 10:20 and 10:55, respectively.

Mother tongue. Spanish (9:30 a.m. to 9:55 a.m.)

Mathematics (9:55 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.)

Active Pause (10:20 to 10:25 hrs)

Civic and Ethical Training (10:30 to 10:55 hrs)

Third degree

The classes for the third year of secondary school begin at 11:00 (CDMX time) and end at 12:30, with an active break at 11:50 and another at 12:25.

Spanish (11:00 a 11:25 hrs)

Mathematics (11:25 a 11:50 hrs)

Active Pause (11:50 to 11:55 hrs)

Civic and Ethical Training (12:00 to 12:25 hrs)

Transmission

Next, we share the video of the transmission of the classes for secondary level this June 3 from YouTube:

