Learn about Yasiel Puig’s signing bonus with the Águilas de Veracruz

The Cuban guy Yasiel puig signed with the Aguilas de Veracruz in the Mexican League looking for an opportunity in the MLB.

There have been multiple rumors about this firm for days, but now it has been confirmed by Enrique Rojas and Jon Heyman that Yasiel puig look for an opportunity in the MLB, but before he chose to get a chance at the Mexican League.

Puig is said to be playing for $ 13,000 a month with the Águilas de Veracruz, announcing the two-time all-star and silver bat for the 2021 season.

Here the report:

Yasiel Puig signed with Veracruz of the Mexican League. Goal remains to get back to MLB. Looking for 2nd chance. Will receive $ 13K / month max plus extra sponsorship. Also will have bodyguard due to the way he arrived originally from Cuba. @Beisbolpuro and @ Enrique_Rojas1 1st – Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 21, 2021

How was your stay in the Dominican League:

In about 7 games of the semifinals at LIDOM, Yasiel puig batting 240 with 3 doubles and an RBI. The Cuban didn’t even hit his first LIDOM home run, even so, playing more than 15 games.

Puig He is coming off his best offensive season, hitting 275 with 23 homers, 85 RBIs, 19 stolen bases and 55 runs scored in 2019, when he played for the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds.