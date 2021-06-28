Learn about the very tight odds between Germany and England for Euro 2020

06/28/2021 at 9:48 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

The knockout stages of the Euro 2020 they are leaving us all kinds of events. Since the unexpected removal of Netherlands even the best game of the entire competition (Spain – Croatia), the knockout phase of the continental tournament has not disappointed, and the level is expected to rise even further with the upcoming and highly anticipated match tomorrow between Germany and England.

Thus, the Germans will arrive at the confrontation after being in second place in the so-called Group of Death, where they lost to France (1-0), they beat Portugal (4-2) and tied with Hungary (2-2). Those of Gareth southgate, on the other hand, they will arrive as first in Group D, where they were imposed on Croatia (1-0), tied with Scotland (0-0) and outperformed Czech Republic (1-0).

Taking into account the above, the bookmakers pay the victory of England at 2.5 euros; a little less than the 3 euros to which the conquest of Germany is paid. In case of a tie, 3.3 euros will be awarded, as well as respective 1.73 euros if England wins in overtime and 2.1 if Germany does. Therefore, the English are projected as favorites, even if The 12 Teutonic victories in their last 20 clashes certainly balances the balance..

To conclude, we recall that this Germany – England It will be carried out morning, Tuesday June 29, at 18:00.