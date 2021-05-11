Learn about the two reasons why Neymar renewed with PSG



Neymar is excited about the possibility of winning titles with PSG.

Photo: Fred Tanneau / AFP / Getty Images

Neymar He was the bombshell of the weekend by renewing with Paris Saint-Germain at the time when there was most speculation about his future, especially with the elimination of PSG from the UEFA Champions League. It was no coincidence, the Parisians convinced him: one of the most expensive tokens and an ambitious project that will not have an end yet.

Brazilian superstar Neymar has extended his contract with PSG until 2025 Neymar joined PSG for a world-record fee in 2017. And now he agrees on fresh terms to keep him in Paris until 2025 Neymar has scored 85 goals and provided 51 assists in his 112 apps for the club pic.twitter.com/cRSEwTDdiI – Louis Hernandez Chicharito Balcazar🇬🇭🇬🇭 (@ LouisChicharit4) May 10, 2021

As reported by the Brazilian portal UOL, Neymar agreed to renew with PSG because he was convinced that the club will continue to strengthen itself to win the Champions League and all possible titles. He trusts the economic capacity of the team because precisely they used it with him. That is the second reason.

Neymar’s salary is around 30 million euros per year, a luxury that practically no other team can afford in this context. But The fact that PSG pays him such an amount does not mean that he cannot afford other elite players to accompany the Brazilian star.

UOL also reports that PSG will be Neymar’s last European club, who will be 33 at the end of his contract with the Parisians. ‘Ney’ would return to Brazil to finish his career. He would probably do it with Santos, the club where it all started.