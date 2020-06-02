15 minutes. Former member of the Antifa organization, Gabriel Nadales, assured this Monday that the group’s claim to be “anti-fascist” is a false narrative. This was stated during an interview on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, hosted by Laura Ingraham.

Nadales said he was part of Antifa around 2011, and he remembers it as the most violent group I have ever been a part of.

In addition, it revealed that the group, designated by President Trump as a terrorist organization, recruited students on university campuses. “We do not allow ISIS to recruit on university campuses and we must not allow Antifa to do so either”he added.

In addition, he argued that his name is a misleading nickname that hides his true identity as a place for far-left political activism. Its members have said they oppose any form of sexism or racism and the Trump administration’s anti-immigration policies.

“Antifa pretends to be a fight against fascism, but then they define fascism basically as anything that does not fit their radical leftist agenda,” he said.

In this sense, President Trump’s announcements regarding this group agreed. “I am incredibly happy that I have finally declared Antifa a terrorist organization domestic, because that really helps to fight this false narrative that Antifa fights only for her failed left-wing socialist ideology. “

The president’s intentions generated reactions among those who affirm that the United States does not have a law against internal terrorism and that Antifa is not in itself an organization with a defined leadership and structure, so they do not see it feasible to consider it that way.

With information from Fox News