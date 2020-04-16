Coconut milk is famous for having strong properties such as vitamins, minerals, fibers and carbohydrates, which we take advantage of to take care of ourselves both internally and externally.

In this opportunity, we will detail the properties and nutritional benefits that coconut offers. Feel comfortable and write down some of them.

Properties and benefits of coconut milk

Nutritional properties of coconut

This fruit stands out for its important contribution of nutrients, which include vitamins, minerals, fiber, antioxidants, antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral that would be responsible for many benefits.

The fatty acid it contains helps us to improve blood pressure and prevent us from heart attacks.

Benefits

The benefits that coconut milk usually brings, is that it serves to beautify the face, although it has not been scientifically investigated, there are those who suggest that it could be a good ally to care, hydrate and rejuvenate the skin.

In addition, vitamin B12 serves as an antioxidant, essential for skin, nail and hair care, while vitamin E acts on cells as an antioxidant, protecting them from free radicals.

Coconut milk is a perfect option for people who do not tolerate lactose, vegans and vegetarians, thanks to the fact that coconut milk does not contain lactose, soy, nuts or cereals, which is why it is a great replacement for milk animal.

Due to its high fiber content, it helps constipation, which is why people usually take it so they can evacuate. While people without constipation, it works as a natural laxative.