Learn about the powers and origin of King Kong’s ax

Learn more about the epic battle ax used by king kong to defeat the Mechagodzilla, find out what it is made of

With the new movie called Godzilla vs. Kong, fans are expecting to see a lot of monster fights between these two titans. But within those fights in the latest Warner Bros. Legendary Monster Verse movie, director Adam Wingard also gives King kong a new weapon to put him to a higher level to fight Godzilla: An axe. But this is not just any ax, as it became known throughout the film. When Kong He is taken to the Hollow Earth, a kingdom in the center of the Earth where he came from, finds a battle ax on the ground that he collects with great familiarity. And as his throne room begins to “connect” in the wake of his triumphant return, the ax begins to ignite. It is immediately clear that the ax of King kong it has very special and secret powers.

Interview with Adam Wingard

This ax is useful in the grand finale of Godzilla vs. Kong, when Kong and Godzilla team up to fight the supervillain Mechagodzilla, and in fact it is Godzilla who lights the ax so that Kong can make the final blow that kills Mechagodzilla once and for all. But the history of the ax is not really explained within the film, and in an interview on the website with Collider, Wingard It was revealed that they kept their origins a secret for a reason:

“Yes, it’s something that we poke fun at in the movie and hopefully we can explore in later movies. But yes, there is a true story behind it“. Thus stated the director Adam Wingard.

Related interview

The writer Max Borenstein, who has been involved in all the legendary Monster Verse movies, he was more forthcoming. In a different interview for the same page, Borenstein revealed that the ax was actually made from the scales of a Godzilla-like creature, which explains why he can power it up during the film’s finale.

“To me it’s like Godzilla’s scales have this conductive and radioactive quality and the Kongs primates have some kind of evolved civilization, like primates, and simple tools and have used the backbone of a Godzilla creature to create it. Presumably there are more like this, but it feels like the iconic scepter of the King“, Announced the writer Max Borenstein.



Hopes for the sequel

It really is done and the whole journey to the hollow earth opens up the Monster Verse mythology in a unique way, but Wingard warns that there is hope for a sequel to Godzilla vs Kong.

“I think Monster Verse is at a crossroads where audiences should vote that they want to see another one of these movies before moving on, and I think that’s a really healthy thing … Let’s find out what people really like about this movie, and then if we’re going to make a sequel one way or another, let’s find out what’s based on what people like and don’t like“, Continuous Wingard