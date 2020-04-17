Aside from having a spectacular color, purple foods are a rich source of nutrients

There is a wide variety of foods and their appearance can vary by size, flavor, shape and color. Did you know that food has specific health benefits depending on its color? In this article we will talk about purple and blue foods that are great allies of health.

In the world of vegetables and fruits there are various purple foods, but the most recommended to include in your diet are: blueberries, beets, eggplant, purple potatoes, plums, purple onions, grapes, purple corn and fig.

Purple foods acquire color due to a water-soluble pigment called anthocyanin, they also provide many benefits for our body, of which we can highlight the following.

It prevents problems in the cardiovascular system, and in turn in the digestive system.

Protects the body against some types of cancer.

They stimulate the brain and reinforce mental agility.

It improves the functioning of the urinary system.

Reduces the 32% risk of having a heart attack in women.

It is a natural antioxidant, which allows delaying the aging process.

These foods are rich in vitamin C and minerals, it also provides the magnesium and potassium that our body needs.

They are rich in fibers, and in turn help regulate the intestine, they are ideal for dieters.

They allow you to lose weight, since thanks to these foods you can significantly reduce body and local fats.

For all these reasons, we recommend that you include these delicious foods in your daily menu, and thus you will be taking advantage of all the benefits of consuming food with this majestic color.

