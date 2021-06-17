Learn about the new way they can scam you on WhatsApp | Pixabay

Everything seems to indicate that now people send a false message about updating the application and take the opportunity to obtain the victim’s data, so you must be very careful for everything you do.

As you can see, the cybercriminals They have several ways to commit scams and misdeeds through the WhatsApp social network.

It is for that reason that this time we will tell you one more way in which criminals seek to harm users.

It may interest you: WhatsApp trick to put a message as “unread”

The deception has to do with the recent WhatsApp update, since as you may remember, on May 15, the instant messaging application activated the new terms and conditions so that interested parties can continue using said application without setbacks.

However, unfortunately, this stage is taken advantage of by scammers, who send a message to hook their victims.

Steps of how they perform said deception:

Cybercriminals send a message to their victim, stating that the application is not updated. In the message they affirm that it is necessary to confirm that everything is in order to continue using and even, the message carries the same company logo. In addition, they indicate that a six-digit code will arrive and that you will have to share it. As stated, shortly after a text message arrives with that code to verify your account. The only thing they did is ask for access to their WhatsApp account on another device, since only the verification code was necessary.

In this way, cybercriminals will enter the user’s contacts and chats list, in addition to that your account will be blocked and a message will appear where the company will warn that your account is no longer linked to your mobile.

It may interest you: Fans see Kimberly Loaiza and JD on the street without Photoshop!

To be able to use it again, you must download the application again; however, they will ask you to enter your cell phone number and authentication code, but as it has just been requested, it will take around six hours for you to try again.

This is the new technique to enter your contact list and request help on your behalf, so that relatives or friends do not know of the deception and deposit into bank accounts that they request.

Last March, another way to deceive users was also unveiled, as a dangerous message put security at risk and revealed confidential information.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Based on deception and through a WhatsApp chain, the operation of a campaign that they warn could be phishing was discovered.

According to some Internet users, through the multiple messages a message is sent that supposedly offers a gift for the 30th anniversary of Amazon.

Phishing is a computer term that seeks to approach people by posing as another individual, company or service in order to lead them to reveal personal and confidential information by clicking on a link.

It may interest you: The rear opening in leggings that Rihanna is looking for is fashion

Unfortunately, over the years it has been detected that the main objective of this action is the theft of information.

However, it is also used to implant malware, that is to say, a malicious program that is responsible for damaging the system without the user knowing it and in addition to exposing your identity and bank details.

According to specialized media, malware causes damage to the mobile device, either independently or connected in a network.

They are used by hackers who, upon entering the computer, extract information from the citizen through an email or specific links.

A Trojan impersonates an application, which, unlike viruses, does not multiply, however, it can cause considerable damage, in addition to facilitating the entry of malicious programs, which will steal confidential data.