Learn about the new technique of immediate dental implants with fixed teeth

Dental implants have been hailed for decades as a cutting-edge technological advance. It is recognized today as the primary and most effective method of replacing missing or excessively worn or damaged teeth.

Researchers and specialists recognize very well how the different types of implants with their particular screw shape are integrated into the patient’s bone cells, and all of them They appreciate the quality of the anchoring they provide for replacement teeth and bridges. Additionally, implants can be used to hold dentures and for other orthodontic treatments.

As a novel technique of dental implantology, the Immediate implant with one-day fixed tooth. To be able to place this type of implant successfully, a diagnosis must be made through a panoramic radiograph or CT, if necessary, to offer the most appropriate solution for the patient in the first instance.

In a second visit, the patient will be ready to place the implant or the ones they need, under local anesthesia, which means that it is a painless procedure. During the same appointment, the fixed screwed implant is placed. This prosthesis is made of resin, it has highly aesthetic characteristics, of great resistance, durability, and best of all, the teeth look natural.

The process is relatively fast, the results are immediate and no need to paralyze daily routines, so the patient can eat solid foods, only avoiding those that are too hard.

The health and general appearance of the implant should be monitored, and the stitches checked after a week. To obtain a definitive prosthesis, an intervention can be scheduled within the next 3 or 4 months, when osseointegration has occurred, which is not more than the union of the implant with the bone. At that time, the provisional or immediate prosthesis, as it is called in this case, is replaced by the definitive prosthesis.

This time, the prosthesis that is installed is made of zirconia, which is a resistant material with a better aesthetic finish, of the latest generation. Thanks to specialist doctors, the best results can be achieved, with a completely natural appearance and according to the size, shape and color of the rest of the patient’s teeth.

What are the advantages offered by immediate dental implantology

Although the advantages of quickly obtaining a replacement for a defective or missing tooth may be obvious and evident, it is appropriate to mention in detail some of its most important advantages and benefits:

You will be able to recover the aesthetics of your smile and the correct oral functionality with just one medical appointment. It will not be necessary for you to wear removable prostheses during the osseointegration period. Thanks to this new dental technique, treatment times are considerably reduced. The same technique allows to preserve the extraction socket, in such a way that it is possible to minimize bone resorption so that it supports the implant well.

Carrying out this procedure in reputable and trusted clinics adds value, security and confidence to the process the patient undergoes. For this reason, medical and cosmetic dental centers bring with them another series of advantages that we mention below:

They offer a guarantee of service and specialized attention.They have a team of highly qualified specialists to offer the best results, a pioneering team in the immediate implantology technique, thus revolutionizing the dental sector. Best of all, you can smile and eat with confidence, from day one.

Special care of dental implants

Once you have undergone dental implantology treatment, it will be important to take into account the following tips to keep your teeth in good health:

At the end of the surgery it is recommended to wait at least two hours to consume some type of food. It is also not recommended to use mouthwash and spit immediately after the intervention, as this can damage the stitches.Do not brush your teeth the same day after having the implant done, it should be done 24 hours later.

Once 24 or 48 hours have passed after the intervention, there are no additional special rules, other than maintaining adequate oral hygiene.