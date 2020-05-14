Over time, video games have been able to offer increasingly complete and immersive experiences, which can be presented by their stories, their gameplay or the depth of their world. One of the most prominent features of today’s video games are undoubtedly the huge worlds. The games have been developed with worlds so big that it is possible to get lost in them. The video games that have the largest territories to explore are the so-called “Open Worlds”, which are extremely popular due to the total freedom they offer the player when completing a goal, because unlike other types of video games where you must follow a Linear path to achieve something, open world games offer the freedom to the player to choose the path he wants to travel, achieve the different objectives in the order he wants and maintain a vast world that will take many hours to conquer the game.

But, there are also other types of video games that take advantage of the freedoms of the open world. These are the “Sandbox” games, which have gained quite a lot of popularity in recent times. Sandbox video games, although very popular, many confuse this type of video games with the open world due to their enormous similarities. But it turns out that these are two different types of games. That said, for those of you who didn’t know the difference between these iconic genres, the following are the most notable differences between open-world video games and Sandbox.

Open world video games

Open world video games are those that have a huge world to explore freely, taking into account various limits set by the game. Open world video games often have tasks to perform, which are linear in a story and can lead to the end of the story. But such missions are optional for the player. In other words, open world video games are games in which the player is free to take the direction he wants in a huge world, but taking into account a linear story that is required to continue to unlock other areas of the world or to complete it. The most prominent examples of open world video games are the Grand Theft Auto and The Elder Scrolls sagas, which have a clear main objective that must be followed to progress through the story, but also have many side quests that add many hours to the games. .

Sandbox Video Games

In the case of Sandbox video games, they also have huge worlds and offer the same freedom of action to their players as open world games. But Sandboxes have the big difference that they don’t have a main goal, goal, or linear storyline to follow. In this type of games, the main enjoyment that the player has is simply the experience of freely exploring in a huge world full of possibilities. Therefore, Sandbox video games have no end and players can enjoy them for a totally indefinite time, thus avoiding monotony and tedious actions that can end up boring the player. For that reason, the main challenge of Sandbox games is trying to offer gameplay polished enough, addictive and independent of the story to be successful. A clear example of Sandbox video game is Minecraft, which offers its players a huge world with which they can relate in the way they want, with threats and safe places, but without an apparent end, making it a game that can be enjoyed indefinitely. Another example of a sandbox is the MMORPG-RTS Eve Online. This online game has always stood out for being a kind of simulator of space civilizations, where players have the freedom to choose what to do among infinite options. Their freedom is such that players control the in-game currency (called “ISK”), which has real monetary value, which is why many players are dedicated to sell and buy Eve Online ISK in exchange for real money.

All that said, those were the main differences between open world video games and Sandboxes, and the similarities they both have in their game themes stand out, but with a rather stark difference in their main goals. It is hoped that this information has clarified the doubts and that it helps to better understand these two emblematic genres full of very good games.

