Learn about the jobs with the highest risk of death in California during the pandemic



Essential workers who worked indoors increased the risk of death during the pandemic.

Photo: Rene Asmussen / Pexels

The Institute for Global Health Sciences at the University of California, San Francisco conducted a study on the excess mortality associated with the Covid-19 pandemic among Californians 18 to 65 years of age.

The research was carried out between March and October 2020 and according to the findings, the employees with the highest excess mortality were those who perform essential jobs, in which they have to be in contact with people and those who develop in closed areas .

Given this situation, the study suggests that the most exposed workers should work with greater personal protection measures, have priority in the distribution of vaccines and that the places where they carry out their activities must comply with the measures established by the health authorities.

According to the study, during the Covid-19 pandemic, working-age adults experienced a 22% increase in mortality compared to historical periods.

The relative excess mortality was higher in food and agriculture workers with an increase of 39%.

Transport and logistics workers increased their risk by 28%.

While workers working in the facilities area registered an increase of 27% and employees of the manufacturing industry 23%.

Latino Californians experienced a 36% increase in mortality, with a 59% increase among Latino food and agriculture workers.

African American Californians experienced a 28% increase in mortality, with a 36% increase for retail workers.

Asian Californians experienced an 18% increase, with a 40% increase among Asian healthcare workers.

The excess mortality among white Californians of working age increased by 6%, with a 16% increase among white food and agriculture workers.

The activity that registered the highest mortality rate was that of cooks. According to the study, when the previous periods were compared with those of the pandemic, cooks had a 60% increase in death rates; packaging and filling machine operators 59% and agricultural workers 55%.

You may also like:

Walmart gives away medicines and offers discounts of up to 85% to win subscribers for Walmart +

ProPublica reveals that American millionaires pay very little taxes compared to the 14% paid by the average citizen

Apple paid a millionaire fine because technicians published content of intimate photos of a client that led to the repair of her cell phone