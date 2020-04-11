The interpreter invested a million dollar figure in the house located in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in California.

Belinda, 30, bought in March 2019 an incredible mansion in Beverly Grove, a neighborhood famous for its restaurants and its boutiques.

The property, with a value of $ 4,250,000, it is located a few steps from the Melrose Avenue and the Robertson Drive, arteries known for having exclusive boutiques with the latest in fashion. It is also close to Beverly Hills and West Hollywood.

The property, which has all the amenities, was put up for rent in April 2019 for $ 21,500 per month, while in July of that year it was offered fully furnished by $ 39,895.

The house is in a lot of 4,855 square feet and stands out for its light tones, since both the exterior facade and the interior walls are white.

Rooms

The two-story mansion is made up of five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an open kitchen, a dining room for six people, a living room, a hall and parking for three vehicles.

The bedrooms have balconies with views of various corners of the property, in addition to large windows, so natural lighting is never lacking.

Swimming pool

It also has a pool in the back garden to cool off from the intense heat in the spring and summer. In the area the thermometer reaches maximum temperatures of 88 degrees Fahrenheit.

Roof garden

In addition to the two residential floors, the interpreter of ‘In the dark’ wanted to get the most out of her roof garden, so she equipped it with a jacuzzi, a room placed on artificial grass, as well as a chess.

In addition to the rooms and amenities, the mansion has an unusual protagonist on its staircase, being floating, personalized and sophisticated.

